Paragon FX Group Celebrates 100th Anniversary Of Warner Brothers With Props Spanning The Studio History

From Wizard Of Oz To The Batman, Paragon FX Group Artisans Recreates Sought After Props

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon FX Group is proud to celebrate the Warner Brothers Centennial with an offering of museum quality replicas spanning the studio's rich history.

Goonies Adventure Collection by Paragon FX Group Supernatural: The Television Series Props by Paragon FX Group

Over their 100 year history, Warner Brothers films have introduced theatergoers to an ever expanding universe of theatrical wonders; the mysteries of The Goonies, the sublime terror of The Lost Boys, the technicolor magic of The Wizard of Oz, the dynamic horror of Supernatural, the comic strip style '66 Batman, Tim Burton's brooding '89 Batman, and the modern day 2022 The Batman. Paragon FX Group has produced screen accurate prop replicas from each of these beloved films, allowing fans to own items direct from the silver screen.

Some of Paragon FX Group's Warner Brothers related offerings are:

The Wizard Of Oz- Dorothy's iconic ruby slippers

'66 Batman- Bat-Radio, Bat-Cuffs, and Bat-Shield

The Goonies- Goonies Adventure Collection

'89 Batman- Gas Capsules, Modular Utility Grapnel Set

The Lost Boys- The Lost Boys Bottle

Supernatural- Ruby's Knife, The First Blade

The Batman- Bat Glyph

Doug Jones, known for his roles in Pan's Labyrinth and Batman Returns, says "It's thrilling to see Warner Bros. celebrate their first hundred years and I can't wait to see what comes in their second hundred! It's amazing to see the incredible creations of Paragon FX Group, and I know these items will be the centerpiece of any collection."

Film enthusiasts interested in learning about Paragon FX Group's upcoming projects can learn more at https://paragonfxgroup.com

About ParagonFXGroup.Com

Paragon FX Group is comprised of established prop makers, collectors, artists, and engineers with decades of industry experience. Every item is recreated through an exhaustive study of the original. In some cases, a given piece may be lost to history and must be rebuilt from film study, while others are reverse engineered directly from the original prop.The end result is a museum quality replica of the artifact as seen on screen.

Press Contact

Tyler Ham [email protected]

Website: https://paragonfxgroup.com/products/cryo-can

Phone: 843-579-8774

SOURCE Paragon FX Group