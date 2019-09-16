Paragon Genomics Establishes Subsidiary to Market Its Advanced CleanPlex® NGS Target Enrichment Solutions in China

HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Genomics, Inc., a leader in amplicon-based target enrichment solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS), today announced it has established a subsidiary in China to market its CleanPlex® products to the rapidly growing Chinese market. Following a distribution agreement early this year with MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), Paragon launched a line of CleanPlex NGS products optimized for use with MGI's leading high-throughput gene sequencers. CleanPlex products are also available for use with Illumina and Ion Torrent sequencers.

The new sales and marketing subsidiary is located at the Suzhou Biobay Industrial Park. It provides customer and tech support to Paragon Genomics' customers throughout China. The subsidiary recently was awarded a Leading Innovator's Grant that includes a variety of business benefits and perks. The award followed a rigorous selection process.

Tao Chen, co-founder and CEO of Paragon Genomics, said, "Our CleanPlex advanced amplicon-based NGS target enrichment products are enjoying robust uptake in China's large and growing market for NGS products and services. Our new China subsidiary is enabling us to provide hands-on sales and technical support to this increasingly important customer base. It reflects our commitment to ensuring wide access to CleanPlex, which enables the accurate, fast and efficient ultra-high multiplexed genomic profiling of challenging samples in a single assay."

Paragon Genomics is hosting a Satellite Session on September 20, 2019 at the 2019 Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Xiamen, China. The Satellite Session will be chaired by Professor Youyong Lu from the Beijing Cancer Hospital, with presentations from prominent Chinese cancer researchers who have been using the CleanPlex technology. A preliminary program is available here.

Paragon Genomics' CleanPlex is a proprietary, ultra-high multiplexed NGS target enrichment technology featuring an innovative PCR background cleaning chemistry that allows tens of thousands of amplicons to be multiplexed in a single reaction pool, allowing a large number of targets to be interrogated in a single assay. The CleanPlex technology is available as ready-to-use panels or as customized assays designed and optimized using the company's advanced panel design algorithm.

Paragon Genomics' CleanPlex® products are for Research Use Only.

About Paragon Genomics

Paragon Genomics (paragongenomics.com) is a leader in amplicon-based target enrichment and library preparation solutions to accelerate the development of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based assays for research and clinical testing. The company designs high performance and ultra-multiplexed amplicon NGS panels and develops NGS library preparation chemistries for analyzing difficult, clinically relevant samples. It strives to make the design of custom NGS assays easily available to a broad range of users, with expert counsel and rapid turnaround. Privately-held Paragon Genomics is located in Hayward, California.

