Paragon Genomics Introduces CleanPlex® Cftr Panel And Unveils New Fusion Detection Methods At AMP 2019 Annual Meeting

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Genomics, Inc., a leader in amplicon-based target enrichment solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS), today announced the upcoming introduction of two new products at the 2019 Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting & Expo—a CleanPlex® CFTR Panel for cystic fibrosis and CleanPlex Fusion Detection Methods for the diagnostic and prognostic assessment of cancer tumor progression.

The CFTR Panel leverages Paragon Genomics' CleanPlex technology in a multiplex PCR-based targeted resequencing assay designed to simplify the evaluation of somatic and germline variants across the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) gene. Mutations in this gene cause the devastating disease cystic fibrosis, and more than 1700 mutations have been identified to date. Different mutations affect functioning of the CFTR gene in different ways, so a comprehensive assessment is essential for determining optimal treatment. The CleanPlex CFTR Panel covers all exons of the CFTR gene and includes the important American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG)-recommended mutations, in a rapid and easy-to-use format.

Paragon Genomics also announced early access to its CleanPlex Fusion Detection Methods for known and novel gene fusions. At present, scientists have identified more than 21,000 gene fusions in almost all main subtypes of human cancers. Fusion genes, which often are oncogenes, contribute to tumor formation. The identification of fusion genes can serve as diagnostic and prognostic markers of tumor progression. The CleanPlex Fusion Detection Methods are built upon Paragon Genomics' key ultra-high multiplex PCR and PCR background cleaning technologies, enabling the detection of fusion genes with or without known breakpoints in a rapid and easy-to-use format. Early access to the first panel, a Lung Cancer Fusion Panel, is now open, and the company will start to provide additional panel products along with a custom fusion assay design service towards the end of this year.

Paragon Genomics is sponsoring a Corporate Workshop at AMP 2019, Precision Medicine Powered by a Rapid, Flexible, and Scalable Target Enrichment Technology, on November 6 from 12:00-12:50 pm in Room 318-320 at the Baltimore Convention Center. Presentations by internal and external scientists will include discussions of the ultra-high multiplexed, rapid CleanPlex TMB panel; a CleanPlex custom 180-gene pharmacogenomics NGS panel; and CleanPlex-powered targeted sequencing of single circulating tumor cells for liquid biopsy applications retrieved using the RareCyte platform. Click here to register.

Paragon Genomics researchers are presenting a poster1 at AMP 2019 demonstrating the utility of its CleanPlex TMB Panel, an ultra-high multiplexed amplicon based NGS target enrichment approach for accurate, rapid and comprehensive TMB profiling, covering all the exons of 500 genes in a robust assay. Additionally, Paragon Genomics' collaborator, RareCyte, is presenting a poster2 showing how the CleanPlex technology facilitates targeted sequencing of single circulating cancer cells retrieved using the RareCyte platform for liquid biopsy applications.

Tao Chen, CEO of Paragon Genomics, commented, "It's gratifying to participate in a major industry event like AMP 2019 with important new products for our growing customer base. Our CleanPlex technology has the potential to make NGS-based genomic analyses across a wide variety of applications faster, easier, more accurate, more economical and more feasible. We look forward to sharing our latest advances with customers and colleagues in the coming days."

Paragon Genomics' CleanPlex is a proprietary, ultra-high multiplexed NGS target enrichment technology featuring an innovative PCR background cleaning chemistry that allows tens of thousands of amplicons to be multiplexed in a single reaction pool, allowing a large number of targets to be interrogated in a single assay. The CleanPlex technology is available as ready-to-use panels or as customized assays designed and optimized using the company's advanced panel design algorithm. For more information, contact customerservice@paragongenomics.com.

1 – AMP Poster Program #ST061: Assessment of Tumor Mutational Burden Using a Rapid, Amplicon-Based NGS Target Enrichment Strategy for Accurate and Comprehensive Tumor Profiling, Exhibit Hall, Nov. 9, 2019, Session: Solid Tumors, 9:45–10:45 am.



2 – AMP Poster Program #1009: Amplicon-based Targeted Sequencing of Single Circulating Tumor Cell, Exhibit Hall, Nov. 9, 2019, Session: Informatics, 9:45–10:45 am. Presented by RareCyte, Inc.

Paragon Genomics' CleanPlex® products are for Research Use Only.

About Paragon Genomics

Paragon Genomics (paragongenomics.com) is a leader in amplicon-based target enrichment and library preparation solutions to accelerate the development of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based assays for research and clinical testing. The company designs high performance and ultra-multiplexed amplicon NGS panels and develops NGS library preparation chemistries for analyzing difficult, clinically relevant samples. It strives to make the design of custom NGS assays easily available to a broad range of users, with expert counsel and rapid turnaround. Privately held Paragon Genomics is located in Hayward, California.

