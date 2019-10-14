Paragon Genomics Introduces New CleanPlex® Hereditary Cancer Panel V2 At American Society For Human Genetics 2019 Annual Meeting

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Genomics, Inc., a leader in amplicon-based target enrichment solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS), today announced the launch of its improved CleanPlex® Hereditary Cancer Panel V2 at the upcoming 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG). The company also announced a poster presentation at ASHG 2019 highlighting the effectiveness and efficiency of the updated Hereditary Cancer Panel, as well as a second presentation demonstrating how the advanced design of its CleanPlex Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB) Panel enables accurate assessment of TMB in a rapid, efficient and robust assay.

Tao Chen, founder and CEO of Paragon Genomics, commented, "At Paragon Genomics, we are committed to continuously expanding and improving our CleanPlex products designed to make genetic testing faster, easier, more accurate and less costly. The improved version of our Hereditary Cancer Panel halves the number of required primer pools, reduces the required DNA sample size and further increases ease of use. Given the growing demand for genetic testing for hereditary cancers to assess risk and guide treatment, we are proud to launch this panel that expands access by making accurate same-day testing feasible with a rapid and simple workflow at an affordable cost."

Paragon Genomics researchers are presenting a poster1 at ASHG showing that the improved panel rapidly produces NGS libraries with high-quality coverage of hereditary cancer targets, covering 37 genes and several relevant variants. Additionally, the company is presenting a second poster2 demonstrating the utility of its CleanPlex TMB Panel, an ultra-multiplex amplicon based NGS target enrichment approach for accurate, rapid and comprehensive tumor mutational burden profiling.

Paragon Genomics' CleanPlex is a proprietary, ultra-high multiplexed NGS target enrichment technology featuring an innovative PCR background cleaning chemistry that allows tens of thousands of amplicons to be multiplexed in a single reaction pool, allowing a large number of targets to be interrogated in a single assay. The CleanPlex technology is available as ready-to-use panels or as customized assays designed and optimized using the company's advanced panel design algorithm. For more information, contact customerservice@paragongenomics.com.

1 – ASHG Poster Program #1773W: Identification of Germline Variants for Hereditary Cancer Using a Rapid, CleanPlex® Multiplexed NGS Panel, Exhibit Hall, Level 1, Oct. 16, 20192:00-3:00pm.

2 – ASHG Poster Program #1757F: Tumor Mutational Burden Analysis: An Ultra-Multiplex Amplicon-based NGS Target Enrichment Approach for Accurate, Rapid and Comprehensive Profiling, Exhibit Hall, Level 1, Oct. 18, 1:00-2:00pm.

Paragon Genomics' CleanPlex® products are for Research Use Only.

About Paragon Genomics

Paragon Genomics (paragongenomics.com) is a leader in amplicon-based target enrichment and library preparation solutions to accelerate the development of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based assays for research and clinical testing. The company designs high performance and ultra-multiplexed amplicon NGS panels and develops NGS library preparation chemistries for analyzing difficult, clinically relevant samples. It strives to make the design of custom NGS assays easily available to a broad range of users, with expert counsel and rapid turnaround. Privately held Paragon Genomics is located in Hayward, California.

