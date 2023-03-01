Paragon Genomics Partners with Devyser to Expand CleanPlex® Technology Distribution in Italy

FREMONT, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Genomics, a California-based leader in advanced amplicon-based target enrichment solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS) and precision medicine, today announced a partnership with Devyser, a world leader in diagnostic kits and solutions for advanced DNA testing, to distribute its CleanPlex® products and technology in Italy, with the option to expand into additional territories. CleanPlex is a proprietary, ultra-high multiplexed target enrichment technology for NGS-based assays for research and diagnostic testing. Sweden-based Devyser markets a range of products for DNA testing for targeted cancer therapy, transplant patient monitoring and genetic disease diagnostics, with the goal of streamlining laboratory workflows with simple, fast, and easy-to-use solutions.

Tao Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Paragon Genomics, said, "We are delighted that Devyser is bringing our unique CleanPlex technology to their customers in Italy. We see our simple, robust, advanced targeted resequencing solutions as an excellent complement to Devyser's extensive genetic testing portfolio. We believe that this partnership will enhance the businesses and reputations of both companies and will enable us to better serve the needs of the research and clinical testing communities, furthering our mission of advancing precision medicine."

Virginio Marra, CEO of Devyser Italy, commented, "We are excited to partner with Paragon Genomics to distribute their innovative CleanPlex technology in Italy. Our companies are aligned in our commitment to providing advanced DNA technologies that are accurate, yet simple, fast and easy-to-use. As a distributor of CleanPlex technology, we look forward to providing our customers cutting-edge solutions for Targeted NGS panel preparation, further advancing scientific discovery and improving human health. This partnership allows us to expand our present product portfolio and provide quality genetic testing kits to Devyser's many customers in Italy, our largest national market."

Paragon Genomics' CleanPlex is a proprietary, ultra-high multiplexed NGS target enrichment technology that makes it possible to include a large number of genomic targets in a single assay. It features an innovative PCR background cleaning chemistry that allows tens of thousands of amplicons to be multiplexed in a single reaction pool. The CleanPlex technology is available as ready-to-use panels or as customized assays designed and optimized using the company's advanced panel design algorithm. Paragon Genomics has produced more than 700 custom NGS panels for more than 300 customers worldwide for research and testing applications including tumor profiling, cancer liquid biopsy, pharmacogenomics, neurology, cardiology, infectious disease testing and food safety and agrigenomics.

About Devyser Diagnostics AB

Devyser develops, produces, and sells genetic testing kits to laboratories in more than 50 countries. The products are used for advanced DNA testing in the hereditary disease, oncology, and transplant fields, to enable targeted cancer treatment, the diagnosis of a large number of genetic diseases, and transplant patient monitoring. Devyser's products simplify complex genetic testing processes, improve sample throughput, minimize hands-on time and deliver rapid results. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Paragon Genomics

Paragon Genomics is a leader in amplicon-based target enrichment and library preparation solutions to accelerate the development of next-generation sequencing-based assays for research and clinical testing. The company designs and manufactures high performance and ultra-multiplexed amplicon NGS library preparation products for analyzing difficult, clinically relevant samples. It strives to be the NGS assay partner of choice for research and clinical NGS labs and to make custom NGS assays easily available to a broad range of users. Privately-held Paragon Genomics is located in Fremont, California.

