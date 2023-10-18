Paragon Honda Yields $370,214 from 586 Completed Recall Orders in One Month with Konect.ai

News provided by

Konect.ai

18 Oct, 2023, 08:53 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Konect.ai, a leading provider of SMS-based solutions, worked with Paragon Honda, a dealership serving communities in Queens, New York, to re-engage with past customers through a recall order campaign, bringing in over $370,000 in ROI in one month's time.

The dealership needed to efficiently target 12,490 customers regarding a recall, while ensuring each customer received the necessary information and round-the-clock support. But they decided to go one step further and convert these recall interactions into potential sales and service appointments, optimizing revenue while maintaining customer satisfaction.

Paragon used Konect.ai's Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution to engage thousands of customers about the recall, leading to the scheduling of 65 appointments in a short time frame and a total of 586 recall orders. The 586 completed recall orders, assisted by Konect.ai, averaged an additional customer pay (CP) of $214 per customer. Customers frequently opted for additional services during their recall appointments, resulting in an average of 2.8-line items per recall order.

"Konect.ai allows us to speak to the masses easier with immediate responses, which take[s] pressure off the BDC," said Murat Deljanin, Variable Operations Director at Paragon Honda.

"Paragon's success clearly shows that the early adopters who are using AI in the correct way are seeing massive results, not just from customer engagement and satisfaction measures, but in direct results to their bottom line," said Konect.ai CEO Cole Kutschinski. "Who wouldn't like $300,000 more added to their monthly revenue? That is the power of AI."

For more information on Konect.ai and their game-changing AI solutions, please visit www.konect.ai.

About Konect.ai:

Konect.ai is an artificial intelligence software focused on human-like, SMS-based conversations that effectively drive and improve dealer workflows and opportunities. The award-winning platform combines automation and proprietary AI models to raise communication engagement, drive productive conversations, and encourage customer loyalty. The Konect.ai Enterprise Solutions sector supports other automotive platforms with ML and NLP models to manage chats and enhance engagement. For more information about our solutions, book your free demo with one of our experts here.

Media Contact:
Laurie Halter
[email protected]
503-816-2474 

SOURCE Konect.ai

Also from this source

Konect.ai Secures $5.5M Seed Investment from Silverton Partners

Konect.ai, a pioneering SaaS company at the forefront of conversational AI technology for the automotive retail industry, is thrilled to announce a...
Elgin CDJR Closes Additional $226k in New Deals Using Konect.ai, Increasing the Store's Close Ratio to 24 Percent

Elgin CDJR Closes Additional $226k in New Deals Using Konect.ai, Increasing the Store's Close Ratio to 24 Percent

Konect.ai, a leading provider of SMS-based solutions, worked with Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (CDJR), a dealership serving the Elgin and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.