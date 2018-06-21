Paragon Insurance Holdings Adds Tonya Fuller and Ashley Forslund to Winery and Brewery Team

In their new roles, Fuller and Forslund will focus on underwriting Paragon's successful "Winery Plus Program" as well as bringing extensive knowledge of the wine and brewing business to Paragon's robust Winery Group and expanding Brewery Program.

Fuller, whose career in the insurance industry spans more than 25 years, has extensive experience with national insurance program development, implementation, and oversite. She has focused on designing and managing specialty risk management and insurance programs for the wine industry since 2005.

Forslund began her insurance career 17 years ago, moving into MGA underwriting in 2004. She began working with Fuller in 2008, developing particular expertise in crafting strong insurance programs for the winery and brewery business while maintaining long standing broker relationships.

Prior to joining Paragon, Fuller was the Managing Director of Prime Vintage Insurance Services, LLC, a General Agency located in Napa, CA focused on developing and managing specialized Insurance Programs for wineries and cideries. Forslund served as Senior Underwriter at Prime Vintage, also focusing on the wine industry, and brings a strong background in the brewing business as well.

Said Ron Ganiats, "The Paragon team has known and respected Tonya and Ashley for quite some time, and we are excited to have them join our firm in Napa and Colorado respectively to expand and deepen our commitment to serving the unique needs of wineries, cideries and breweries, both in the West and across the country."

About Paragon:

A broadly diversified MGA, Paragon provides unique opportunities and solutions to retail agents, insurance carriers, reinsurers and vendor partners.

Please visit http://www.paragoninsgroup.com/ for additional information.

PHOTO links for media:

Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0621s2p-tonya-fuller-300dpi.jpg

Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0621s2p-Ashley-Forslund-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paragon-insurance-holdings-adds-tonya-fuller-and-ashley-forslund-to-winery-and-brewery-team-300669883.html

SOURCE Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC

Related Links

http://www.paragoninsgroup.com

