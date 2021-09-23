Paragon Medical Breaks Ground on New Additive Manufacturing Facility in Pierceton, IN

Located on the existing campus in Pierceton, IN, Paragon Medical's new additive manufacturing facility will offer 34,000 square feet of manufacturing and operational space once complete. The facility will be dedicated to 3D printing, leveraging Paragon Medical's existing machining based across the globe.

"Indiana's reputation as the Orthopedics Capital of the World continues to grow thanks to companies like Paragon Medical," said David Rosenberg, Executive Vice President for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). "Their commitment to grow in the Hoosier state shows the confidence Paragon Medical has in our business-friendly environment and talent pipeline, and we look forward to continuing to work with the company as they continue to grow in Indiana."

The new additive manufacturing facility will be supported by an initial investment of $16 million with an additional anticipated investment of $19 million over the next five years. The investment demonstrates Paragon Medical's commitment to better serve clients and creates opportunities to further advance employees in the latest and future technologies of the industry.

The investment will encompass the facility, printers, inspection, and support equipment that will enable Paragon Medical to vertically integrate the entire additive manufacturing process from powder to finished good. The facility's initial focus will be on manufacturing porous titanium implants and will quickly expand into additional metals and polymers for various medical device applications.

"Additive manufacturing is integral to the future of medical manufacturing," said Simon Newman, CEO of MW Industries, Paragon Medical's parent company. "This new facility will allow us to provide industry-leading technology and processes for metal additive manufacturing. We'll be able to produce lighter, more complex medical parts faster, helping our customers provide solutions that advance the entire healthcare industry."

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is at the forefront of medical manufacturing innovation. With additive manufacturing, medical parts such as implants can be manufactured so they are stronger, lighter, and support more complex designs that help improve patient outcomes. Additive manufacturing also produces very little waste compared to traditional machining and improves scalability to ensure that consistent, high-quality products can be delivered to customers.

Additive manufacturing technology and processes will be provided through Paragon Medical's partnership with 3D Systems. 3D Systems, a technology and process leader in 3D printing with a specialty in medical devices, brings over 30 years of experience in 3D printing within the manufacturing industry. Paragon Medical's partnership with 3D Systems will include:

Machine onboarding and validation

Part design and process development

Regulatory support

Material sourcing and supply

"Our partnership with 3D Systems is one of the most exciting elements about this project," said Sean Miller, Vice President of Sales at Paragon Medical. "Their expertise in additive technology and processes is unparalleled. Combined with our medical manufacturing experience, we can make a meaningful difference in the healthcare market."

The project is supported by the City of Pierceton, NIPSCO, and the IEDC. The City of Pierceton has provided tax abatement incentives, NIPSCO has provided utility discounts, and the IEDC has provided incentive-based tax credits as well as committing performance-based support from the Hoosier Business Investment (HBI) tax credit program.

Paragon Medical's new additive manufacturing center is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

