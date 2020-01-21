Paragon Micro Inc. - Expanding to United Kingdom

"International expansion has long been part of our plan as it presents a tremendous growth opportunity for Paragon Micro given that a large percentage of the IT market is located outside the US," said Paragon Micro President and CEO Jeff Reimer. "The UK is home to many international divisions of our major US clients. The opening of this office is in response to our US customers who conduct business in Europe and require the same kind of IT hardware, software, and solutions - globally." Within the US, Paragon Micro has been awarded as a Top Company to Work , our aim is equally high for our UK presence. The UK is the first milestone in an aggressive expansion into critical international markets.

Tech Industry Sales Veteran, Donavan Hutchinson will take lead as Managing Director UK & Europe for Paragon Micro's UK Operations and Sales.

Hutchinson, a 17-year veteran with experience in helping other international VARs expand into the UK Market, will head the new offices located near Sheffield and London in the UK. "I'm excited to join the Paragon Micro team as part of this expansion into the United Kingdom and equally excited to introduce our world-class approach to providing hardware, software, and solutions to new clients," said Hutchinson. "We welcome the opportunity to forge new partnerships with companies using Paragon Micro's blueprint of being the best IT Provider in the industry that has driven exceptional success in the United States."

"We believe there is considerable opportunity to grow internationally, and are confident that Donavan and his team's experience makes him the right partner to introduce Paragon Micro to the United Kingdom, and more broadly Europe, for the first time," stated Jeff Reimer President and CEO. "Our expanding global footprint has attracted new clients that operate in both the US and abroad, and we continue to have an active pipeline for growth as we gain momentum beyond North America."

About Paragon Micro Inc.

Now in its second decade of success, Paragon Micro has cemented itself as a leader in the technology provider arena. Consistently impressive growth, industry accolades, and earned respect of peers -based on capabilities to change a company's success trajectory has Paragon Micro beaming with pride. Confident not content. Solving problems creatively and being easy to work with are key tenets of the Paragon Micro Experience. Even as methods evolve in response to new, complex technology challenges, they're always providing solutions that creatively meet a clients' specific needs.

