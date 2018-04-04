Paragon Micro Receives NASA SEWP V Contract

"We are extremely excited to work with NASA on the SEWP V contract. Paragon Micro shares NASA's belief that vital IT acquisitions should be convenient and expedient while being fully supported by experienced IT professionals. We are certain Paragon Micro is a great fit with SEWP V," said Jeff Reimer, President and CEO of Paragon Micro.

"Paragon Micro is excited to add the NASA SEWP V contract to our growing portfolio of federal purchasing vehicles. Paragon Micro remains committed to providing expert advice and the industry's best customer experience with our highly-trained, dedicated coworkers" said Joe Yamour, Director of Public Sector Sales at Paragon Micro.

About Paragon Micro, Inc.

Paragon Micro, Inc. (Paragon Micro) was founded in 2006 and has been recognized as one of the fastest growing Information Technology (IT) solutions providers in the United States. Paragon Micro has received accolades and awards including Dell EMC 2016 SIM Partner of the Year, Washington Technology Fast 50 (ranked #2 in 2014), and Crain's Fast 50 (#11 in 2014). Headquartered in Lake Zurich, IL, with additional offices in downtown Chicago, IL and suburban Phoenix, AZ. Paragon Micro helps corporations, healthcare organizations, K-12 & higher educational institutions, state and local governments and federal government agencies, such as the NASA, solve business problems and accomplish their missions. Paragon Micro does this by helping its customers reduce the complexities within their IT environments while optimizing the investments they make in IT.

