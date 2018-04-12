Paragon One CareerMapper Launches to Transform Career Services

Drawing from a network of more than 500 expert advisors, Paragon One's CareerMapper matches students with their own career coach plus industry insiders ranging from entrepreneurs to successful leaders from Fortune 500 companies and high institutions such as McKinsey, Google, Citigroup, Deloitte, the World Bank, and more.

"Colleges have de-emphasized the importance of career counseling and recent grads are paying the price," said Matt Wilkerson, Co-founder & CEO of Paragon One. With job prospects on the decline and student debt rising, this is a major cause for concern. Our mission has been to simplify the path from college to career. Our 95% job offer success rate with students speaks for itself. We developed software and a strong network of coaches and professionals around a process we developed called Career Mapping, allowing us to more effectively and intelligently drive results in the student job search."

With Paragon One's CareerMapper, students can manage their entire career mapping lifecycle with the help of a career coach. Benefits and features include:

Personalized career coach — students are matched with their own career specialist based on their needs and focus.

Live guidance and counseling — video coaching sessions to focus on resume, cover letter, and LinkedIn profile creation as well as improving interview skill-building.

Career lifecycle management — software and dashboards to track user's progress, job applications and advisor feedback.

Access to the Paragon One "Advisor Network" — a community of over 500 industry insiders across every function and field.

Access to the Paragon One Community — students and alums share their job search advice, curated jobs and internships opportunities.

"While my education at NYU was top notch, landing a competitive job after graduation was not a given," said Leo Lien, a senior who received a full-time offer in management consulting at PwC. "The Paragon One advisors helped me navigate the first few steps of starting my career. They were real people with real-world experience whose advice was critical to my early decisions. They continue to have a positive impact on my progress, and I don't know where I'd be right now if it hadn't been for them."

"Figuring out what you want to do after college, let alone securing an actual job, can be a long, arduous journey," said Maeve Wang, Vice President, Ventures at Delos and a former Bain Consultant who was Leo's advisor. "Without the proper guidance and support systems in place, graduates are finding themselves with little direction, serious debt and unclear job prospects. When I first learned about Paragon One, I knew the company's values aligned with mine. Helping young minds like Leo kick-start their careers has been inspiring and being part of the Paragon One community has been an incredibly fulfilling experience."

