Paragon Payroll Ranks No. 1,400 on the 2019 Inc. 5000, a Guide to the Most Successful Companies in America

MANSFIELD, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine ranked Paragon Payroll, a leading national provider of payroll, compliance and HR solutions, No. 1,400 on its 38th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Paragon Payroll experienced a three-year sales-growth rate of 295 percent.

"When I think about our journey from the humble beginnings of serving Main Street businesses to being recognized as a premier national provider of payroll and human resources solutions, it makes being a part of the Inc. 5000 that much more exciting." said Paragon Payroll Co-Founder Steve Rose. "Our team of dedicated professionals has enabled us to rapidly scale a unique and highly customized service offering designed for clients looking to get more from a payroll partner."

Macky Morris, CEO of Paragon Payroll says, "Our growth is a testament to our team executing on our strategic plan of connecting systems that rely on payroll and human resources data. Our 'bring your own technology' enables our clients to benefit from best-of-breed or industry-specific solutions without having to sacrifice data integration to payroll and HR."

The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small and mid-sized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 rank according to percentage revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

About Paragon Payroll

Founded in 2007 and with offices in Texas, New Jersey, Colorado, and Illinois, Paragon has been serving clients of all sizes in local communities (and nationwide) by delivering high-touch payroll, tax filing, and HR solutions. Designed and packaged specifically to each client's needs, Paragon's comprehensive offerings include payroll processing; tax and wage garnishment administration; job/applicant tracking and digital onboarding; and pay-as-you-go workers' compensation programs. An extensive partner network provides unparalleled access to integrated solutions for employee benefit administration; workforce (time and labor) management; HRIS and talent management; and administrative services (BPO) solutions to round out a customized HR experience.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

Contact:

Carolyn Taylor

223385@email4pr.com

972-525-7414

SOURCE Paragon Payroll