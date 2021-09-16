Paragon Presents Protective Services Officers With Heroism Awards

Paragon Protective Services President Les Kaciban credited the thorough active shooter training both officers received, as well as the proper duty equipment, as essential to their success in securing the employee's safety and preventing a more tragic incident. "Not only did PSO Wallace ensure the threat was neutralized after being shot several times, he maintained his composure, checked on his fellow officer to confirm protocols had been followed, and then returned to harm's way to assist local law enforcement when they arrived."

On September 15, 2021, PSO Wallace was presented with the Paragon Heroism Award and both Wallace and Osman were inducted into the Paragon Honor Society in recognition of their fearless contributions to both Paragon Systems and the Social Security Administration. "PSO Wallace's actions in early February were nothing short of heroic," stated Paragon CEO Tony Sabatino. "Our officers' dedication that day to safeguarding American assets is admirable and we welcome the opportunity to recognize and thank them for their brave actions."

Paragon employs over 14,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, risk management, and mission support services to the U.S. Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients.

SOURCE Paragon Systems

Related Links

https://parasys.com/

