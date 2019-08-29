Paragon Processing, the Largest Operating Hemp Processing Facility in the US, Now Open for Business

COLORADO CITY, Colo., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Processing ― a state-of-the-art facility offering total seed-to-shelf solutions for industrial-scale hemp processing, manufacturing and storage, as well as private- and white-label goods ― is pleased to announce it is now open for business. The high-security facility, stationed on a 38-acre property, is located 140 miles south of Denver.

At a staggering 250,000 square feet, it is the largest hemp processing facility currently operating in the U.S. It can store up to 50 million pounds of hemp biomass, and hosts 13 dock-high loading positions, along with housing Superior Flow-branded proprietary processing equipment.

Paragon Processing offers full-scale processing for up to 1 million pounds of hemp biomass per month, with a target to expand to 2 million pounds with the arrival of the upcoming 2019 fall harvest season, which runs from September through November.

"We're pleased to offer an array of turnkey services, including extraction, distillation, isolation, THC-free processing, sales, storage and third-party laboratory testing," says Paragon Processing Co-President Matt Evans. "It is important to our mission to provide a one-stop-shop partnership for clients, whether they are farmers seeking assistance, new companies testing an idea or an established business seeking to strengthen its production practices and/or product lines."

Paragon Processing's climate-controlled facility minimizes the risks associated with external weather conditions and temperature shifts, providing solutions for all farmers' needs. Additionally, by offering the proper storage conditions and ideal cooler temperatures, the threat of mold is entirely eliminated. Historically, the property was both a former Columbia House Records space and a Kroger distribution center, which provided secure, safe storage with fully certified fire sprinkler systems already in place.

Services/ Operations

Understanding the goals of companies to build out their brands and add value to existing products, Paragon Processing acts as the purveyor of industrial hemp solutions and seamless integration to relieve supply chain disruption, allowing companies to benefit from this one-stop operation.

"Paragon Processing is a comprehensive facility for industrial-scale hemp," says Evans. "With the legalization of the 2018 Farm Bill, the production and interstate transfer of hemp has increased the demand for both hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) products, and we aim to propel the industrial hemp manufacturing efforts in order to confidently answer this call."

Paragon Processing's practices are centric to establishing trust and transparency in the hemp processing industry, while assisting farmers with developing the best practices, recording accurate genetics-related data and mapping full traceability of hemp biomass. On the business spectrum, future and current company owners alike, can take advantage of additional services. For the clients' convenience, a third-party accredited laboratory is on site, complete with Certificate of Analysis (COA) assignments.

Post-harvest farm support is also a core value of Paragon Processing, where the team provides assistance surrounding the manufacturing of hemp-derived products, with no upfront or monthly costs required. From industrialized harvests, Paragon Processing can process hemp biomass into winterized crude and produce CBD distillate, THC-free distillate, CBD isolate, CBG, CBN and CBD-infused products. Paragon Processing prides itself on utilizing the most up-to-date and state-of-the-art techniques, including cryo-ethanol extraction and three-stage molecular distillation, where 300 liters per hour of winterized crude can be successfully processed, into full spectrum distillate oil.

After it leaves Paragon Processing, product then makes its way to a white-label distribution center, located in Colorado Springs. The 45,000-square-foot partner facility churns out voluminous hemp-derived products per day, from 1 million gummies to 10,000 tinctures, along with wellness products, like lip balm and sunscreen.

Rather than reinventing the wheel, Paragon Processing aims to extend its tried-and-true approach to both farmers and business owners nationwide, along with expanding to fill 250 internal job positions by the end of 2019. Paragon Processing will be available nationwide to provide its services from the farm to end users, as the surge of industrialized hemp farming continues.

About Paragon Processing

Paragon Processing is a Colorado-based company that specializes in providing turnkey services and total solutions for hemp farmers and business owners, alike. On its 38-acre property, Paragon Processing houses a 250,000-square-foot facility ― the largest currently in operation in the U.S. Paragon Processing offers a full range of services related to processing, sales, THC remediation, onsite third-party lab testing, storage and post-harvest farm support. Utilizing the most current techniques in extraction and distillation, Paragon Processing develops a variety of full spectrum and THC-free products. For more information, visit https://paragonprocessors.com/.

