Paragon Products Announces TAC Brands 'Max' Upgrade

Video Link: TacLight Max

HONG KONG, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Products Ltd. announced today that it is taking its best-selling TAC line to the "Max" – and it all begins with an upgrade to the iconic military-grade flashlight that started it all.

TacLight Max commercial starring Nick Bolton

Dubbed the TacLight Max,™ Paragon's newest high-performance product is officially a hit and will be rolling out nationally this year. At 50 times brighter than regular flashlights, the Max has all the great features of the original TacLight and also never needs batteries because it's rechargeable. In the commercial, which began airing last month, TAC spokesman Nick Bolton even takes his "military tough" torture tests to the "max" by swapping out his Humvee for a monster truck.

"Nick and I have had some fun times working together, but 'monster truck day' was definitely a highlight," said Jordan Pine, Paragon's creative director and co-founder. "The engineers were confident, but we certainly had our doubts! Sure enough, the Max survived the monster."

The original Bell+Howell TacLight™ debuted in 2016 and was an instant hit with consumers. It would go on to become the flagship of the hugely successful TAC brand, which today includes several innovative lighting solutions as well as sunglasses, car visors and even a compact men's shaver. All told, the line has produced 16 nationally ranked TV winners and counting, sold more than 20 million units and generated more than $500 million in sales.

"We've really enjoyed this ride, but we aren't resting on our laurels," said Paragon co-founder Bill Quarless, who leads the engineering and manufacturing teams. "If we know one thing about this business, it's that the only way to stay on top is through constant innovation – and that's why the TacLight Max is just the beginning."

Quarless added that upgrades to other TAC best-sellers – such as the Bell+Howell TacLantern™, TacVisor™ and TacGlasses™, are already nearing completion at Paragon's state-of-the-art product development lab. "Stay tuned for more," he quipped.

ABOUT PARAGON

Paragon Products Ltd. (paragonproducts.com) is a Hong Kong-based company that specializes in creating hit products and winning commercials for the 'As Seen on TV' industry. Founded in 2010 by two US military veterans with deep industry expertise, Paragon is behind many well-known TV brands, including the Egg Pod™ microwave egg cooker, RoboTwist™ electric jar opener and Boom Touch™ portable speaker.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Paragon Products