Paragon Strengthens Winery and Brewery Programs with the Promotion of Brendan Wright and the addition of Nick Faragasso

AVON, Conn. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC ("Paragon"), a national multi-line specialty MGA (Managing General Agency) based in Avon, Conn., today announced the addition of insurance professional Nick Faragasso and the promotion of Brendan Wright. Faragasso will be based in Sacramento, CA and Wright, who has been a key part of Paragon's wine team for the past 5 years, will remain in San Francisco. Both report to Paragon Regional President, Erik Kriens.

Faragasso joins as Vice President, bringing over 20 years of underwriting experience and expertise to Paragon. He will work across the WineryPlus and BreweryPlus programs. Faragasso has served as an underwriter to the wine industry for the past three decades and will add significant depth, experience and knowledge to the Paragon Winery team, in particular.

Wright is broadening his role and responsibilities as Program Manager of Paragon's Winery Programs. Paragon underwrites and manages insurance programs serving over 700 wineries across the nation and Wright will continue to bring his unique and valuable skill set to these clients and the retail brokers who serve them. Wright has over 10 years of industry experience, with the past 5 at Paragon focused on the wine industry from an underwriting perspective.

Said Paragon's Erik Kriens, "We have known and respected Nick for many years and we are excited to add another top professional to the Paragon team. Brendan has been an outstanding performer and we are pleased and excited to recognize this with his promotion to Program Manager. Both Nick and Brendan have tremendous skill sets that are of significant value to our clients, insurance company partners, and other stakeholders."

About Paragon:

A broadly diversified MGA, Paragon provides unique opportunities and solutions to retail agents, insurance carriers, reinsurers and vendor partners. Please visit https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/ for additional information.

