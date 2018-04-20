Paragon Supports Cannabis Industry With Giveaway Of Free Co-Working Space In Los Angeles

The legal cannabis industry is now worth billions of dollars, with United States cannabis sales expected to reach $75 billion by the year 2030. However, because of the stigma that the cannabis industry faces, it is still difficult for cannabis businesses to find and rent office space in California.

"We understand how hard it is for cannabis companies to rent office space, which is why we came up with the idea for the Paragon Space," states CEO, Jessica VerSteeg. "As a special thanks to those who have been following us and supporting our growth, we're holding a giveaway to grant the community membership access."

Those looking to participate in the giveaway can submit a formal application on Paragon's website, through this link. A total of 34 winners will be chosen by the Paragon team, and will be announced publicly on MAY 10th when the submissions close.

The winners of the giveaway will receive limited time memberships to the Paragon Space, which will grant them access to features including flex desks, offices, conference rooms and the Paragon Cafe which will have food and drinks available. Additionally, the space provides a lounge and outdoor area that functions as an additional space for meetings, events and a communal area for members to network and relax.

The 8,000 sq. foot campus located in Hollywood is being purchased exclusively with cryptocurrency, and its location was voted on by the Paragon community from a list of various metropolitan cities. Anyone can use the space through the purchase of a membership, with all services charged in PRG. Companies interested in reserving desks or private office space can fill out the application form here.

ABOUT PARAGON

Paragon seeks to pull the cannabis community from marginalized to mainstream by building blockchain into every step of the cannabis industry and working toward full legalization. Our strength lies in the unique blockchain/cannabis connection that uses smart contracts. We believe in blockchain, and we believe in the benefits of cannabis. More uses of cannabis are coming to light, and we want to accelerate that process. We believe cannabis is good for individuals and good for countries. We are passionate about moving forward in an ethical, morally responsible, and legal way. To learn more about Paragon, visit https://paragoncoin.com/ or follow us at https://twitter.com/paragoncoin.

