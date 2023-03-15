PARAGON SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CYBERSECURITY EDUCATIONAL PARTNERSHIP

Paragon Systems, Inc is pleased to announce partnership with Rowan University's Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering and participation in Rowan's recent STEM Career Fair

HERNDON, Va., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon and its partner, DTCUBED, have collaborated with Rowan University to develop a Paragon-sponsored Certificate of Undergraduate Study in cybersecurity engineering and a Certificate of Graduate Study in cybersecurity engineering for Rowan students. Each certificate program will consist of four courses, including a mixture of required and elective courses. The certificate program seeks to prepare students for LCAT qualifications, as well as the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) Security+ exam, the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) exam, and/or careers in cybersecurity.

Paragon Board Member & Rowan Adjunct Professor, Mark Roman, stopped by the Paragon booth at Rowan University’s recent STEM career fair where Paragon’s Corporate Recruiter, Lillian Pattugalan, and Corporate VPHR, Lisette Chreene, spent the day talking with interested students.

"We appreciate working with Rowan University, and Pete Mauro at DTCUBED, as part of our educational outreach initiatives. This collaboration will further the career opportunities for Rowan students while adding to our team of cybersecurity experts at Paragon. We will be helping to better prepare a new generation of needed cybersecurity professionals, ultimately making our country safer," remarked Paragon CEO Tony Sabatino.

Spending time at a recent STEM career fair hosted by Rowan University, the Paragon team met with hundreds of students discussing the future of cybersecurity careers and the importance of educational opportunities directed at real-world application and preparation for required credentials post education.

"These engagements at Rowan further the potential of the teaming opportunity with DTCUBED, its partners, and Paragon in the Philadelphia area and across the country. Paragon's capabilities with respect to recruiting, onboarding, training, and deployment is extremely valuable to DTCUBED, our partners, and the cybersecurity community at large," stated Pete Mauro, Founder, DTCUBED. "As a Rowan Electrical & Computer Engineering Advisory Board Member, I look forward to continuing the collaboration and expanding industry influence on the students through practical cybersecurity clinics and the creation of an on-campus cybersecurity training lab utilizing cutting-edge technology."

About paragon systems

Paragon employs over 12,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, risk management, and mission support services to the U.S. Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients. Paragon is Safeguarding American Assets at home, abroad, & beyond.

SOURCE Paragon Systems