Paragon Vision Sciences Selects Five U.S. Markets for Expansion, Builds New Commercial and Practice Management Team

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Vision Sciences, part of the CooperVision Specialty EyeCare division, is targeting five United States regions for expansion, citing rising eye care professional (ECP) demand for myopia education and support.

By mid-year, the company anticipates placing teams in Northern California, Southern California, New York/New Jersey, Houston/Dallas and Phoenix. Each will consist of an account manager and practice management consultant, who will support ECPs to more fully integrate Paragon CRT® and other contact lenses into their practices. This includes customized clinical educational experiences for individual practitioners and staff, with a focus on hands-on collaboration.

"Eye care professionals worldwide are concentrating on myopia more than ever, given the ever-growing prevalence among patients. In particular, we're experiencing tremendous interest in China and the U.S. for enhanced education," said Rich Jeffries, President of Paragon. "For the first phase of our build out, we considered regions that not only had a strong base of forward-looking doctors, but also proximity to highly-respected academic centers. We believe this approach will result in better treatment and outcomes for patients – one step among many that CooperVision is taking to address the myopia epidemic."

Leading the effort is Anita Greggs Perez, who has been hired as Paragon's U.S. Commercial Director. She has more than two decades of experience in launching and growing initiatives in medical device and healthcare channels, most recently serving as Director, U.S. Sales and Marketing, for diagnostics manufacturer ACON Laboratories. Previously, she founded and managed National Launch Group, spearheading market introductions for multiple pharmaceutical, medical device, food and mass market brands.

Paragon expects to be fully deployed in the five chosen markets by mid-2019. It will continue to remain closely aligned with its strategic partners within its laboratory network.

The CooperVision Specialty EyeCare division accelerates eye care professionals' access to innovative products that help improve the way people see each day, with a focus on the development of myopia management approaches and visual correction of irregular corneas. It encompasses Paragon Vision Sciences, Blanchard Contact Lenses, Soflex, and Procornea, which operate independently while sharing technical, clinical and commercial knowledge, benefitting from CooperVision's global presence and infrastructure.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a unit of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of soft contact lenses. The Company produces a full array of monthly, two-week and daily disposable contact lenses, all featuring advanced materials and optics. CooperVision has a strong heritage of solving the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism and presbyopia; and offers the most complete collection of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit coopervision.com.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper is dedicated to being A Quality of Life Company™ with a focus on delivering shareholder value. Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on women's health, fertility and diagnostics. Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., Cooper has more than 12,000 employees with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

