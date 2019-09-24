Paragon Vitamins Redefines The Customized Vitamin Category By Taking The Guess Work Out Of What Your Body Needs

"As a biochemist turned professional athlete and then Olympic coach, I had a vision for alternative ways to approach optimal health. I know firsthand through my work with clients and athletes what can be achieved with science-backed wellness regimens," says Bock, who is the co-Founder and co-CEO of Paragon Vitamins. "Previously, people have had to guess what nutrients their bodies need, now our superior protocol provides unique vitamin combinations each day, which are based on more in-depth data than a questionnaire alone."

With the vitamin industry anticipated to grow to $194.63 billion globally by 2025, consumers are conscious of the fact that excellent health requires support. In fact, according to The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), 75 percent of U.S. adults take dietary supplements daily. But despite the thousands of options on the market today, consumers are more overwhelmed and confused than ever. As a result, Smith, Bock and their team saw an opportunity to empower consumers with revolutionary information to make better decisions for their personal health.

Paragon Vitamins' innovative approach starts with a Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis (HTMA), that informs precisely what the body needs at the cellular level. It then analyzes the data, designs a comprehensive wellness guide and formulates the purest bio-available combinations of personalized nutrients – delivering it directly to consumers for as little as a $1.50/day.

"Until now, Paragon's precision health offering was only available to a limited number," said co-Founder and co-CEO of Paragon Vitamins, Jeff B. Smith. "With recent advances in technology, we have been able to create a proprietary algorithm, allowing these solutions to be unlocked for everyone. We're excited to be at the epicenter of this democratization in health and wellness."

In partnership with a team of expert biochemists, engineers, doctors and pharmacists, Paragon Vitamins will safely, reliably and affordably determine individual supplement needs. Finished products are rigorously tested and include third party verification to ensure they are non-GMO, safe, pure, and potent.

Paragon Vitamins started with a desire to revolutionize the face of health and wellness. Our innovative approach starts with a hair test that informs exactly what the body needs at the cellular level. It then analyzes the data and formulates the purest bio-available combinations of nutrients, per each person's unique needs. The brands' mission is to apply trail-blazing metabolic research to address individuals' health/nutrient imbalances through a customized monthly vitamin subscription service and deliver it to consumers. For additional information on Paragon Vitamins, please visit www.paragonvitamins.com.

