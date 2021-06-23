Paragon Welcomes New Business Development Leader

HERNDON, Va., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stem joins Paragon's leadership team with over 30 years of public and private service in the defense industry. Following his retirement from the U.S. Navy, Stem focused on Federal business development with Department of Defense contractors helping to grow both industry partnerships and service capabilities. "I am very glad to have Jack joining our team. Jack's wealth of industry knowledge, expertise, and organizational leadership is a strong, complimentary addition," commented Tony Sabatino, Chief Executive Officer.

The addition of Stem will further shape the robust capture management and business development team Paragon has built in support of enhancing service offerings and integrating capabilities for the Federal government and its contractors.

Stem, a Naval Academy graduate, will be responsible for spearheading the Federal business development strategy, developing teaming arrangements and industry partnerships, as well as driving organizational growth. "Jack has been instrumental in the leadership and success of capture management teams within the Federal sector. We look forward to a continuation of that success," remarked Sabatino.

Retiring SVP, Rob Rubin, will remain with Paragon as Managing Director supporting business development and growth strategies.

ABOUT PARAGON SYSTEMS

Paragon employs over 14,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, risk management, and mission support services to the U.S. Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients. Paragon is, Safeguarding American Assets at home and abroad.

SOURCE Paragon Systems

Related Links

https://parasys.com/

