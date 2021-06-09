Paragon Welcomes New Human Resources Leader

HERNDON, Va., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining Paragon following a notable career with affiliate Securitas USA, Lisette will lead human resource organizational efforts across both Paragon and Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc. Most recently serving as the Vice President, Talent Development, for the entire 100,000 employee Guarding business unit at Securitas USA, Lisette worked to build a robust management training program and enhance the onboarding processes. Prior to that position, Lisette spent nearly a decade as the Vice President, Human Resources for Securitas USA's Pacific Region. In that role, Lisette led employee engagement, development, and recruitment efforts for an employee base 17,000 strong.

Throughout her career Lisette has earned numerous awards and recognitions, including Training Magazine's Top Young Trainer and is featured in TD magazine's August 2020 article An Onboarding Makeover to Match a Hiring Boom.

In her role Lisette will work to expand current recruitment and development programs, as well as enhance the safety and diversity programs currently in place. "Lisette's proven capability to engage operational leadership in fostering development opportunities, in conjunction with her passion for providing employees a strong workplace culture will be invaluable to Paragon and SCIS," commented Tony Sabatino, Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to have her leading our workforce as we remain focused on safeguarding American assets at home and abroad."

Paragon and Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services employ over 14,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, risk management, and mission support services to the U.S. Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients.

