Paragon's Ross Lorberbaum Named to American Nuclear Society's Nuclear News "40 Under 40" List

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Lorberbaum, Paragon's Vice President of CoreVision, has been named to the American Nuclear Society's (ANS) Nuclear News "40 Under 40" list, which honors rising stars from the nuclear community. Lorberbaum was recognized for his exceptional technical ability, transformative leadership, and lasting impact on the nuclear sector.

Ross Lorberbaum

"We are excited that Ross has been named to the Nuclear 40 Under 40 list," stated Doug VanTassell, President and CEO of Paragon. "Ross exemplifies the kind of innovative, inspiring leadership this program was created to recognize. He began as a mechanical engineer and quickly distinguished himself through technical excellence, a relentless drive to learn, and a natural ability to lead. Ross is now a recognized expert and leader in the field of equipment qualification, and his depth of knowledge makes a strong impact across the nuclear industry."

Joseph Garguilo, Paragon's Vice President of Engineering, shared, "Ross has guided his team to all-time highs in output, efficiency, and quality. Today, as Vice President of CoreVision, Paragon's newly formed Neutron Flux Monitoring division, he oversees the legacy Thermo Fisher product line while driving the development of new detection systems for the advanced nuclear market. What sets Ross apart isn't just his technical acumen or operational excellence - it's his empathy, creativity, and ability to elevate those around him."

VanTassell articulated the thoughts of many in the company: "Paragon is proud to celebrate Ross's achievements so far, and we look forward to what is sure to be a long and outstanding career."

About Paragon

For over three decades, Paragon has delivered comprehensive solutions for nuclear industry needs, producing and testing mission-critical equipment with proven customer satisfaction. Through obsolescence and parts availability strategies, innovation, and efficiency, Paragon directly addresses the challenges facing today's operating fleet and the advanced reactors of tomorrow, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality and nuclear safety culture. www.paragones.com or (817) 284-0077. Follow Paragon on YouTube and LinkedIn.

