Paraguay Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027: Analysis of Existing and Upcoming Facilities Investments in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

This report analyses the Paraguay data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Paraguay is a growing economy in Latin America, with international trade relations with major markets, a fast-growing public sector, and government initiatives for digitalization driving market growth.
The Government of Paraguay is also working towards strengthening the market with initiatives such as Building the Paraguay of 2030, also known as the National Agenda 2030, the Personal Credit Data Protection Law, and the establishment of REDIEX, which helps in preparing information related to business opportunities in Paraguay.
Despite being a landlocked country, Paraguay shares its borders with major markets such as Brazil and Argentina, empowering it in terms of connectivity, trade, and energy sharing. The government is also working towards improving inland connectivity with the establishment of a national fiber-optic network.
Paraguay also has a presence of free trade zones that further drive opportunities for investment in the market with benefits in terms of tax exemption for foreign investments and custom duty exemptions for imports by local organizations.
Paraguay also has the availability of an abundance of renewable energy generated from hydropower, with hydropower dam projects also sharing energy with major markets such as Brazil and Argentina.
PARAGUAY DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK
The market has a presence of global cloud service providers such as Microsoft and Google, who have their storage locations established in the country, which is expected to further drive the investment by cloud service providers in the market.
The demand for colocation is expected to increase in sectors such as agriculture, cloud, IT & telecom, and government in the coming years. Sectors such as BFSI and healthcare are also expected to fuel the demand for retail colocation in the market.
Paraguay is among the highest renewable energy generators in Latin America, with around 82% of the energy mix generated from hydropower and biomass.
Government and organizations are also aiming to increase investments in the adoption of artificial intelligence in their operations. For instance, The Government of Paraguay has developed a platform named as ParaEmpleo that uses artificial intelligence to analysis of the capabilities of applicants and assign specific job opportunities.
PARAGUAY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Some of the key investors in the Paraguay data center market include Tigo Business and IPXON Networks.
- The market has a wide opportunity for investments from colocation and telecom data center operators owing to government initiatives, availability of green energy, and growing digitalization.
- The market has the presence of several global IT infrastructure providers such as Dell Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Lenovo, Juniper Networks, and IBM.
- Modular data center providers have a tremendous opportunity within Paraguay, and there is a fewer number of traditional brick-and-mortar data centers owing to the region being considered at higher risk than its neighbors.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)
- Asuncion
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- Dell Technologies
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS
- Cundall
SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- Armstrong Ceiling Solutions
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Panduit
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
DATA CENTER INVESTORS
- IPXON Networks
- TIGO
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Paraguay
- Historical Market Scenario
- 2 Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center It Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by City (Asunction)
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Paraguay
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of Paraguay Market
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Paraguay
- Colocation Services Market in Paraguay
- Retail Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
- It Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 8 Appendix
