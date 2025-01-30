Paraiso de la Bonita in Riviera Maya Becomes the Third All-Inclusive Resort for The Luxury Collection

The new adults-only resort operated by Playa Hotels & Resorts opens its doors today

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Paraiso de la Bonita, a Luxury Collection Resort, Riviera Maya, Adult All-Inclusive. This boutique, adult all-inclusive retreat marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between Playa Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International, redefining the essence of luxury and sophistication in Riviera Maya.

Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts, stated, "Following the initial success of our first collaboration with Marriott International, we are excited to bring another exceptional property to life with Paraiso de la Bonita. This resort embodies the same level of style and sophistication that has made our partnership with Marriott and Playa's commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality a benchmark for luxury all-inclusive experiences worldwide."

Just 20 minutes from Cancun International Airport and perched between a mangrove reserve and the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea, Paraiso de la Bonita invites guests to indulge in the ultimate adults-only haven.

"We are proud to expand our collaboration with Playa Hotels & Resorts with the opening of Paraiso de la Bonita. This resort will continue to deliver on The Luxury Collection promise of providing access to the most fascinating and sought-after locations on earth while offering unparalleled amenities and service that discerning global explorers have come to expect from our brand," added Brian King, President of Marriott International for the Caribbean and Latin America. "We hope travelers around the globe join us in celebrating the grand opening of this extraordinary retreat and discover a world where elegance and exclusivity come together to create unforgettable memories."

After a multimillion-dollar renovation, the resort features 100 oceanfront suites, where every detail has been meticulously curated to provide an atmosphere of tranquility and opulence, each adorned with handcrafted furnishings, private terraces or balconies, and breathtaking ocean views. Guests can revel in the seamless blend of contemporary design and traditional Mexican artistry with nature's raw beauty creating an ambiance that is both timeless and enchanting.

Paraiso de la Bonita boasts a selection of dining venues like K'uhul Mexican restaurant, Joya with a Latin American proposal, Côté à Costa with a Mediterranean cuisine, and Qin Qin combining traditional Chinese techniques with modern innovation, all featuring the finest local ingredients. The bars onsite Buena Onda, Mi Lugar, and Bonita are three unmissable spots offering creative cocktail craftmanship and relaxing gathering lounge areas.

The resort's 22,000-square-foot Thalasso Spa Center offers a sanctuary for wellness and rejuvenation. Guests can indulge in a range of holistic treatments and therapies, inspired by ancient traditions and modern wellness practices. The cutting-edge facilities include 9 treatment rooms, a seawater hydrotherapy pool, sauna, and steam room, providing the perfect setting for calm and renewal.

From private yacht excursions and scuba diving adventures to personalized destination discoveries and epicurean moments, the resort offers a myriad of activities designed to inspire and delight in the sense of the locale. Whether seeking adventure or serenity, guests will find their every desire catered to with impeccable service and attention to detail through The Luxury Collection Concierge© service, providing expertise, seamless coordination, personalized itineraries, and exclusive access.

In keeping with The Luxury Collection's commitment to sustainability, Paraiso de la Bonita has implemented a range of eco-friendly practices to minimize its environmental impact. The resort is dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of the Riviera Maya and supporting the local community through various initiatives and partnerships. These efforts include special staff training, creating agreements and alliances in favor of sustainability, and carrying out actions to raise awareness and protect marine ecosystems.

Paraiso de la Bonita is the third luxury all-inclusive resort for The Luxury Collection and Marriott International, joining Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic and Almare on Isla Mujeres. These resorts are becoming the epitome of luxury and sophistication in the all-inclusive space and participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program that offers exclusive member rates, access to unique experiences, and the ability to earn and redeem points.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit Paraiso de la Bonita website.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., through its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa"), is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 24 resorts (8,627 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Seadust, Kimpton, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of over 115 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit.

SOURCE Playa Management USA, LLC