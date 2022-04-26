Paraiso Real Estate Introduces Tokenized Vacation Rental Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paraiso Real Estate, a real estate rental and sales agency has launched its own token for its upcoming vacation rental portfolio. Founded by blockchain and real estate entrepreneur, Eric Klein, Paraiso Real Estate will allow exclusive access to its LATAM rental units for the firm's token holders and investors. The firm says it plans to remove centralised platforms such as Airbnb to provide a more private, upscale and exclusive experience. More details can be found in the firm's discord.

Paraiso Real Estate operates much like a traditional vacation rental company. It offers private rentals with hotel amenities in some of the world's most beautiful destinations – starting with Medellin. What separates the firm from its competitors is the branded membership experience that users will receive including access to a variety of luxury rentals, spa services, massages, business amenities, networking opportunities, and more.

"We're mobilizing the hotel industry" Eric Klein says. "Whether it's a villa, condo or penthouse, guests can expect consistent hospitality across the platform. Our vision is to provide elevated rentals with units around the world and guests have access to these properties through our token."

Paraiso Real Estate launched on Unicrypt last week with their pre-sale selling out in under 20 minutes. The token went public on PancakeSwap on April 20th. The firm is anticipating a sharper rise once listed on CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap and other leading exchanges and indexes. To date, Paraiso already has over 700 members between their discord and telegram groups.

"We've done zero marketing," Maria Caudia says, Director of Operations, "That goes to show that people are ready for a product like this. It's the way of the future. We expect to have over 60 properties by the end of 2022 and a membership base of over 1,000 token holders."

To learn more about Paraiso Real Estate, you can visit their website https://www.paraisogroup.co/. For membership inquiries, you can contact their team directly at [email protected]

SOURCE Paraiso Real Estate