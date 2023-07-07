Parallaxes Capital Announces 2023 Scholarship Recipients

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallaxes Capital ("Parallaxes"), a leading alternative asset manager specializing in monetizing Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"), is proud to announce the five recipients of its 2023 scholarship program. The program is designed to recognize and support exceptional students attending or planning to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign ("Illinois").

Laurie and Gregory Beard Scholarship:

Parallaxes is delighted to award the 2023 scholarship to Tania Folivia from Peoria, IL. Tania will be attending Illinois and pursuing studies in the College of Business. This $4,000 scholarship is presented annually to a deserving student who demonstrates an interest in golf or tennis. Previous recipients of the Laurie and Gregory Beard Scholarship include Justus Omuwumi (2022), Sophia Canfield (2021), and Logan Stewart (2020).

Mariel and James Sholem Scholarship:

We extend our congratulations to the three recipients of the 2023 scholarship: Layla Khan from Champaign, IL, Advait Rajmane from Savoy, IL, and Amberlyn Aimone from Champaign, IL. These outstanding students, graduating seniors from Champaign Central High School, have achieved academic excellence, ranking in the top 25% of their class. Each recipient will receive an equal share of the $4,000 scholarship. The Mariel and James Sholem Scholarship has previously been awarded to Lalit Gurrapu and Eunice Yoon (2022), Kyleah Rogers (2021), and Liara Aber (2020).

Swati and Mukul Chawla Scholarship:

We are pleased to announce that Ashwin Bale, a PhD student at Illinois, has been chosen as the recipient of the 2023 scholarship. The $4,000 scholarship is awarded to an Illinois student who either attended or graduated from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani or is of Asian or Indian heritage. The Swati and Mukul Chawla Scholarship has previously been awarded to Manan Mehta (2022), Saheli Sheth and Ishaan Sehgal (2021), and Raghavendra Pothukuchi (2020).

Parallaxes Capital is committed to supporting exceptional students attending Illinois and has awarded a total of $20,000 in scholarships since 2020.

About Parallaxes Capital Management:

Parallaxes Capital ("Parallaxes") is a premier investment firm that focuses exclusively on monetizing Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"). We provide private equity sponsors, co-investors, and management team members with solutions to achieve liquidity, diversification, and optionality from their TRAs. Established in 2017, Parallaxes comprises experienced investment professionals from leading private equity and growth equity firms. To learn more about our services, please visit www.plxcap.com.

