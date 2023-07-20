Parallaxes Capital Featured on AAAIM High Eli Podcast

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallaxes Capital , a premier investment firm that focuses exclusively on monetizing Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"), is pleased to announce that its founder and CIO, Andy Lee, recently appeared as a guest on the AAAIM (Association of Asian American Investment Managers) High Eli Podcast. Andy joined host Johnny Wu, alongside special guest host Nick Pon, to delve into the rapidly growing Tax Receivable Agreement market, his motivation for venturing into this space, and the challenges associated with this esoteric asset class.

The AAAIM High Eli Podcast is dedicated to amplifying the voices of emerging leaders aspiring to become pioneers in the investment management industry. Hosted by AAAIM, a leading organization committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, the podcast showcases the stories and insights of individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective industries.

During his appearance on the podcast, Andy shared his personal experiences, challenges, and triumphs as an investment manager. Listeners can expect to gain valuable insights into the strategies and principles that led Andy to explore the world of TRAs and establish Parallaxes Capital.

The episode featuring Andy Lee on the AAAIM High Eli Podcast was released on July 19, 2023. To listen to the interview, visit AAAIM's website at https://aaaim.org/aaaim-high-eli-podcast/ .

About AAAIM:

AAAIM is recognized as the national voice of AAPI investment managers and the only national organization dedicated to supporting the growth of AAPI investment managers. Our coalition of seasoned and rising investment managers is committed to mentorship, promoting access to capital, and educating the industry and public at large about prejudice experienced by AAPI. To learn more about AAAIM, please visit https://aaaim.org .

About Parallaxes Capital Management:

Parallaxes Capital ("Parallaxes") is a premier investment firm that focuses exclusively on monetizing Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"). We provide private equity sponsors, co-investors, and management team members with solutions to achieve liquidity, diversification, and optionality from their TRAs. Established in 2017, Parallaxes comprises experienced investment professionals from leading private equity and growth equity firms. To learn more about our services, please visit www.plxcap.com .

