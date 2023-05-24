Parallaxes Capital Releases Paper on ESG and Tax Receivable Agreements

News provided by

Parallaxes Capital

24 May, 2023, 17:57 ET

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallaxes Capital, a leading alternative manager focused exclusively on Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"), released a new piece discussing how TRAs can be leveraged as a strategic tool to foster sustainable practices in ESG frameworks. The paper, "ESG and Tax Receivable Agreements: Driving the Social and Governance Aspects of ESG" dives into how TRAs can promote the social and governance goals of ESG initiatives.

Parallaxes Capital is the market leader in monetizing TRAs and this paper highlights how TRAs can be leveraged to promote ESG goals by incentivizing transparent tax policies, minimizing fraud, promoting stakeholder engagement, and strengthening process controls. In turn, these goals benefit all stakeholders, including employees, investors, and the government.

You can read more about how taxes fit into ESG frameworks here: https://parallaxescapital.com/esg-paper/

About Parallaxes Capital

Parallaxes Capital Management ("Parallaxes") is the premier investment firm focused exclusively on monetizing Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"). Parallaxes offers private equity sponsors, co-investors and management team members solutions to achieve liquidity, diversification and optionality from their TRAs. Parallaxes was founded in 2017 and is comprised of experienced investment professionals from leading private equity and growth equity firms. To learn more, please visit www.plxcap.com

SOURCE Parallaxes Capital

