Parallaxes Joins United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallaxes Capital ("PC"), a leading alternative asset manager focused on Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"), announced today that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). PRI is the leading global network for investors who are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment practices and ownership policies.

"Parallaxes Capital is committed to integrating ESG principles into our investment strategy," said Andy Lee, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Parallaxes Capital. "We believe TRAs can be leveraged to promote ESG goals by incentivizing transparent tax policies, minimizing fraud, promoting stakeholder engagement, and strengthening process controls."

"We are pleased to welcome Parallaxes Capital as a new signatory to the PRI," said David Atkin, CEO at the Principles for Responsible Investment. "Responsible investment is a key tool for fiduciaries to deliver long-term, risk-adjusted returns for their beneficiaries, and we welcome Parallaxes Capital's commitment to its use for the benefit of their clients. We look forward to working with the organization in future."

PC joins more than 5,000 other organizations around the world that have publicly demonstrated their commitment to responsible investment.

PC also recently published a new report discussing how TRAs can be leveraged as a strategic tool to foster sustainable practices in ESG frameworks. The paper, "ESG and Tax Receivable Agreements: Driving the Social and Governance Aspects of ESG" discusses how TRAs can promote the social and governance goals of ESG initiatives.

About the Principles for Responsible Investment

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. Supported by the United Nations, it works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 5,000 signatories, managing over US$121 trillion. For more information visit www.unpri.org.

About Parallaxes Capital

Parallaxes Capital ("PC") is the premier investment firm focused exclusively on monetizing Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"). Parallaxes offers private equity sponsors, co-investors and management team members solutions to achieve liquidity, diversification and optionality from their TRAs. Parallaxes was founded in 2017 and is comprised of experienced investment professionals from leading private equity and growth equity firms. To learn more, please visit www.plxcap.com

