Parallel Architectural Products Introduces Industry-Leading Triple-Lock Technology

Optimized aluminum self-mating batten system delivers superior security and simpler installation than competing products

DENVER, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Architectural Products today launched its optimized self-mating batten system featuring patented Triple-Lock Technology. This field-tested aluminum batten design uses three retaining edges to create a permanent bond between mated battens. The engineering fills a market gap by delivering a seamless look that's more secure than competitors' products, which use only one or two retaining edges. The result: superior strength without compromising aesthetics.

Triple-Lock Battens shown in flat-lay configuration in a commercial restaurant install. Triple-Lock Technology powers Parallel's self-mating battens, with three retaining walls for exceptional holding power and a seamless aesthetic.

Parallel's Triple-Lock Battens are available in sizes including 2x4, 2x6, and 2x8, giving architects and designers greater versatility. These aluminum battens can be installed on edge or in a flat-lay configuration. With three locking points that automatically engage when two battens mate, installers can rely on durability and longevity in both exterior and interior applications —even in challenging environments.

The system uses two identical pieces for attachment — unlike two-part batten systems — simplifying both inventory and installation. As with all Parallel aluminum products, each profile is extruded from high-quality, architectural grade aluminum billet and engineered by Parallel Architectural Products' team of building product experts. The Triple-Lock self-mating batten system is quality-tested and crafted to meet standard engineering requirements.

This optimization strengthens Parallel Architectural Products' standing as an innovative manufacturer of architectural aluminum. To explore more of Parallel Architectural Products' offerings and learn more about Triple-Lock Technology, visit parallelap.com. Patent is pending on Parallel's Triple-Lock Technology.

ABOUT PARALLEL ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCTS

Parallel Architectural Products has established itself as a leader in the aluminum building products industry. Our mission is to provide exceptional product quality and longevity, coupled with outstanding customer service. We offer a unique combination of timeless wood aesthetics and the durability and sustainability of aluminum, giving architects, designers, and builders the perfect blend of form and function. With our full-service team and complete control over production and finishing, we support our clients throughout the entire process—from initial concept to final completion. Our experts provide invaluable guidance on design, estimation, and technical aspects, ensuring your vision becomes a reality.

SOURCE Parallel Architectural Products