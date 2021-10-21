Parallel Breaks Ground on Apartment Project at Northgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate the start of construction on a new 298-unit student housing development in the Northgate area which will also serve as the new home of the University Lutheran Chapel and Student Center on the ground floor of the development.



The project will be 19 stories and offer flats and multi-level townhomes in a variety of floor plans. Amenities will include a terrace level pool, two hot tubs, firepits, Jumbotron and sand volleyball court. The complex will also have a stage for live performances, state-of-the-art fitness center, genius lounge with multiple study areas for individual and group study, sky lounge with outdoor terrace on the top floor, a smart market and a coffee bar/bistro open to the public.



"When looking for one of the next distinguishing projects for Parallel, Texas A&M was high on our list, said David Pierce, principal at Parallel. "This new project is a confluence of a great site, a good cause, fantastic partners and an opportunity to put an amazing product in the heart of Northgate. We are excited to create a unique living experience that elevates the lives and the needs of today's student residents."



For over 50 years, the development site was home to the University Lutheran Chapel and Student Center ("ULC"), which serves students in the Lutheran faith. ULC and Parallel worked together to provide a space within the building so ULC could continue their ministry serving the Texas A&M community. The existing structure was demolished in May to make way for the new development.



"In the early 1960s, the historic Northgate District was chosen as an ideal location for the first Lutheran chapel and student center," said Pastor John Karle, campus pastor of the University Lutheran Chapel & Student Center. "Today, we have that same eye on the future and heart for the university, as we partner with Parallel for a new Lutheran Student Center to serve students, conversation, community, and faith for decades to come."



Partners on the project also include Rogers-O'Brien Construction and the Rhode: Partners architecture firm--both of Austin.



For additional information please visit https://www.parallel-co.com/315-college-main.



