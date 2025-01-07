Parallel ENT & Allergy adds Allergy & Asthma Associates of Michigan as a Parallel supported practice

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel ENT & Allergy has added Allergy & Asthma Associates of Michigan as a Parallel supported practice. Parallel will provide non-clinical, practice management services to provide the highest-quality patient care. With the addition of Allergy & Asthma Associates of Michigan, Parallel is now supporting 100 providers and 459 total employees across 25 locations in five states.

Founded in 1990, Allergy & Asthma Associates of Michigan specializes in the diagnosis and management of asthma, allergy, sinus and immune conditions including allergic rhinitis, sinusitis, atopic dermatitis, food allergies, drug allergies, anaphylaxis, conjunctivitis, immunodeficiency disorders and many other allergic conditions. The practice offers multiple services including allergy skin, patch testing, pulmonary function testing, allergen immunotherapy and adjunctive biological injection therapy. The practice has three office locations in Royal Oak, Sterling Heights and Livonia, Michigan. The board-certified physicians are on staff at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospitals in Royal Oak and Troy Michigan.

"Allergy & Asthma Associates of Michigan provides best-in-class asthma, allergy and immunology care to the greater Detroit region. Parallel is thrilled to support the practice with shared services including human resources, IT, finance, revenue cycle management, digital and reputation management services. Together, we are confident we can continue to grow and deliver best-in-class patient care," said Neil Hockstein, M.D. at ENT and Allergy of Delaware and a member of the Board at Parallel ENT & Allergy.

"Joining the Parallel ENT & Allergy practice network is a great partnership opportunity for Allergy & Asthma Associates of Michigan. Parallel has the right expertise and a great culture to support non-clinical operations. With Parallel at our side, we have even more resources, capital and Shared Services support to continue to deliver the best possible care and overall experience for patients," said practice leader Amrish Patel, M.D.

Parallel ENT & Allergy is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm with deep healthcare experience.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Allergy & Asthma Associates of Michigan.

About Parallel ENT & Allergy

Parallel ENT & Allergy is a physician-centric practice management organization for ENT and allergy practices. Parallel provides strategic, operational, and administrative support, so physicians can spend less time worrying about the business of medicine and more time caring for their patients. To learn more about Parallel ENT & Allergy, or to inquire about becoming a supported practice, visit https://parallelenta.com.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. Trinity Hunt was ranked eighth amongst all firms in North America on HEC-Dow Jones' most recent Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2023), which ranks firms based on their performance for investors across funds raised over a 10-year period[1]. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

