Parallel ENT & Allergy Expands Texas Presence, Welcomes Three Leading Practices as Supported Partners

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel ENT & Allergy, a physician-centric practice management organization, is proud to announce the addition of three premier Texas practices as Parallel supported partners:

These new partnerships expand Parallel's presence in Texas, where it already supports the renowned Ear Institute of Texas in San Antonio. With these additions, Parallel now supports over 80 providers and nearly 470 employees across 29 locations in six states.

"Parallel ENT & Allergy is thrilled to welcome these outstanding Texas practices to our growing network," said Ellen Bower, CEO of Parallel ENT & Allergy. "Each of these physician-led groups has a reputation for clinical excellence and patient-centered care. By partnering together, we can provide the resources, shared services, and operational support needed to help them thrive, while allowing their teams to focus on what matters most—caring for patients."

About the New Texas Practices

Atkins Expert Sinus Care (San Antonio, TX)

Founded in 2000 by Dr. James Atkins, Atkins Expert Sinus Care is exclusively dedicated to the treatment of sinus and allergy patients. Dr. Atkins is a pioneer in balloon sinuplasty technology and offers the latest advances in sinus treatments, including balloon sinuplasty, allergy testing, in-office CT scanning, and minimally invasive procedures for chronic sinusitis, nasal congestion, and related conditions.

Reflecting on the new partnership, Dr. Atkins said, "We are proud to join the Parallel network and benefit from their proven practice management model. With Parallel's support, we can focus even more on advancing sinus care for patients in San Antonio and beyond."

Central Texas Sinus & Allergy (College Station & Montgomery, TX)

Serving the region since 2011, Central Texas Sinus & Allergy is a comprehensive medical and surgical center led by Dr. Thomas Salzer and Dr. Steven Wright, both board-certified in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery. The practice provides a full range of ENT services, including hearing and balance, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, sleep and snoring disorders, speech-language and swallowing, and sinus and allergy care.

Drs. Salzer and Wright shared their enthusiasm: "Parallel's collaborative approach and robust support services will empower our team to grow and enhance the patient experience across our College Station and Montgomery locations. We look forward to this partnership and the opportunities it brings."

Texas Sinus & Snoring / Cilento Facial Plastics (Spring, TX)

Founded in 2017, Texas Sinus & Snoring / Cilento Facial Plastics is led by Dr. Benjamin Cilento, a globally recognized expert in sinus care, sleep apnea and facial plastic surgery treatments. Texas Sinus & Snoring offers advanced solutions for chronic sinusitis, nasal congestion, snoring, sleep apnea, allergy testing and treatment, and vestibular disorders, with services including in-house CT scans, hearing tests, scopes, at-home sleep studies, and an in-house AAAASF-certified surgery center. Cilento Facial Plastics specializes in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, providing a full spectrum of cosmetic and functional procedures. Dr. Cilento has over two decades of experience and is known for his innovative, patient-centered approach.

Dr. Cilento commented, "Joining Parallel is an exciting step for our practice. Their expertise in non-clinical operations and commitment to physician leadership will help us continue to innovate and deliver exceptional sinus and allergy care to our community."

Parallel ENT & Allergy is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm with deep healthcare experience.

About Parallel ENT & Allergy

Parallel ENT & Allergy is a physician-centric practice management organization for ENT and allergy practices. Parallel provides strategic, operational, and administrative support, so physicians can spend less time worrying about the business of medicine and more time caring for their patients. To learn more about Parallel ENT & Allergy, or to inquire about becoming a supported practice, visit https://parallelenta.com.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading B2B and B2C services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. Trinity Hunt was ranked tenth amongst all firms worldwide on HEC-Dow Jones' most recent Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2024), which ranks firms based on their performance for investors across funds raised over a 10-year period[i]. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

[i] Revealed: The top 20 global small-cap private equity firms; Trinity Hunt Partners was ranked 10th amongst all firms worldwide on the most recent HEC-Dow Jones Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2024), which ranked firms based on their performance across funds raised over a 10-year period between 2011 and 2020. The list was published on April 1, 2025. In total, performance data was analyzed across 649 PE firms through data sourced from Prequin, a third-party database neither managed by nor affiliated with Trinity Hunt Partners, as well as data sourced directly to HEC/Dow Jones. Trinity Hunt Partners did not pay any compensation directly or indirectly to participate in, be nominated, or otherwise in connection with this ranking. Neither HEC nor Dow Jones is affiliated with Trinity Hunt Partners, nor do they invest in any investment vehicle sponsored by Trinity Hunt Partners.

