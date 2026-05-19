Parallel Launches Index, A New Model For Compensating Content Owners

Index introduces new economic model to align incentives between content owners and AI agents

Launch partners include premium news publishers, business intelligence and data providers, and leading independent creators

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Web Systems, the infrastructure powering how AI agents access and use the web, today launched Index, a new platform that helps content owners understand how AI agents use their work, and participate in the economics of that use. Early partners include premium news publishers and distributors The Atlantic, Fortune Media, and PR Newswire, business intelligence and data providers Enigma, Fiscal AI, PitchBook, RocketReach, Tracxn, and ZoomInfo, and leading independent creators Every, Exponential View (Azeem Azhar), Not Boring (Packy McCormick), Sources (Alex Heath), and The Generalist (Mario Gabriele).

Index is built on a shift that's already underway. As AI agents become increasingly capable, they're creating new demand for high-quality information from across the web. Until now, most arrangements between AI companies and content owners have relied on private, fixed-fee licensing deals between the largest AI platforms and the largest content owners. Those deals have helped establish that high-quality content has value in AI systems, but they concentrate visibility, bargaining power, and compensation among a small number of players on both sides of the market.

Index introduces new economic model to align incentives between content owners and AI agents Post this

Index offers a broader model: a dashboard where site owners can understand the uniqueness of the contribution their content makes to AI agents' tasks. It also offers a platform for participating content owners to earn compensation tied to that use. By giving content owners visibility into agent use, Index is designed to support a more sustainable open web where high-quality content can grow and adapt as AI-agent use expands.

Compensation in Index is calculated by estimating each source's Shapley value: its contribution to the work performed by an AI agent. Rather than paying only for content access, crawls, or citations, Index considers the value of the agent work and each source's contribution to that work at the moment of inference. Content that is uniquely valuable, hard to replace, or used in high-value agent work earns more.

"AI agents will use the web far more than humans ever have, and they will create enormous value as a result," said Parag Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Parallel Web Systems. "If that value can be measured and shared based on contribution in an open and transparent way, AI can expand the market for high-quality content rather than diminish it. Index is our starting point for making that possible. If your content helps agents do valuable work, we want you to be able to see that use, understand it, and partner with us to get compensated."

Parallel already serves a large and rapidly growing base of agents, with more than 100,000 developers and frontier AI companies like Harvey, Attio, Notion, Modal, Rogo, and Opendoor relying on its infrastructure to power millions of AI agents each day. Those agents perform real work across every category of the knowledge economy, from legal to finance to sales and scientific research. With Index, Parallel is turning agent use of the web into a more transparent and collaborative system: site owners can see where their content matters, agents can rely on high-quality sources, and participating content owners can earn compensation based on their contribution to valuable work.

"AI agents are becoming the next major interface for accessing information, but the economics of the web have not caught up with that reality. Parallel is tackling this by creating a dynamic and scalable model for recognizing and compensating publishers." -Nicholas Thompson, CEO, The Atlantic

"AI is changing how people discover and use information, but trusted journalism is still built on original reporting, editorial judgment, and sustainable business models," said Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer, Fortune Media. "Index is an important step toward enabling high-quality publishers to be recognized and compensated when their work helps power AI experiences. At Fortune Media, we believe premium business journalism should remain accessible, useful, and valued across every platform where decision-makers seek insight."

"The future of information and brand visibility demands that we engage with not just human audiences, but the agentic AI systems that increasingly shape our communications landscape," said Matt Brown, President, PR Newswire. "For decades, PR Newswire has been the gold standard for amplifying brand stories - investing in building the industry's largest and most extensive global distribution network. By partnering with Parallel and making content available on Index, we are maximizing our clients' discoverability across both human and machine channels."

Starting today, any site owner can enter their domain at http://index.parallel.ai to understand how Parallel's agents are using their content. Content owners can register interest in becoming Index partners, enabling them to earn compensation and unlock deeper, actionable insights into how their content is discovered, used, attributed, and valued by AI agents. Over time, these insights and payments can help support the work of partners as agent demand evolves.

Parallel will expand Index across more categories of content and make the platform self-serve to scale participation. The platform is also designed to be open to AI agents built outside of Parallel, creating a broader market where agent builders can access high-quality content and content owners can share in the value they help create.

About Parallel Web Systems

Parallel Web Systems is the infrastructure powering how AI agents access and use the web. Its APIs give agents structured, grounded access to the open web, powered by a proprietary index of the global internet. Fortune 500® enterprises and leading AI companies including Harvey, Attio, Notion, Modal, and Rogo rely on Parallel. Backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Spark Capital, First Round Capital, Terrain Capital, and Abstract Ventures. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in San Francisco, CA. Read more at parallel.ai

SOURCE Parallel Web Systems