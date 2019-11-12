Parallel Names Kevin Fisher Chief Operating Officer

"Kevin is an accomplished leader with deep cannabis industry experience and a proven track record of delivering operational excellence across all areas of the business," said Wrigley. "As a critical driver of Parallel's continued growth, he will lead day-to-day execution of corporate strategy, ensuring organic growth in our operating markets by quickly and effectively meeting consumer demand for consistent, safe, quality products. Kevin's appointment is emblematic of our continued evolution over the past year and of our focus on establishing a best-in-class company led by the industry's most dynamic and experienced executive team."

Fisher is an industry pioneer in the regulated medical and adult-use cannabis industry, and co-founder and former CEO of New England Treatment Access (NETA) and Molecular Infusions (Mi). Prior to his transition to COO, he has served as Executive Director of Operations at Parallel and was responsible for instilling operational excellence and best practices in the Company's customer care, research and development, product production, compliance, and year-round indoor cultivation capabilities. Kevin is also a member of Parallel's Board of Directors. Prior to joining Parallel, Fisher founded and operated three cannabis-focused companies: Rocky Mountain Remedies (2009), one of the first licensees in Colorado, NETA (2013), the leading cannabis company in Massachusetts, and Molecular Infusions (Mi), a world-class, cannabinoid-focused, biopharmaceutical company based in Boston. Fisher served as CEO of both NETA and Mi prior to Parallel, then Surterra Wellness, which acquired the companies in 2019.

"I am energized to take on this new role as COO and look forward to continuing my partnership with Beau and our entire executive leadership team to deliver on our 2020 corporate strategy and priorities," said Fisher. "I have spent the majority of my career establishing, growing and leading companies by operating with speed, efficiency and scalability while placing a particular focus on compliance with federal and state regulations. I look forward to applying my experience to bringing well-being through cannabinoids to customers in the U.S. and across the globe."

About Parallel

Parallel (formerly Surterra Wellness) is a leading global company that is pioneering human well-being and improving quality of life for humanity through the benefits of cannabinoids. Parallel is one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the world with vertical operations in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Massachusetts, a developing international footprint in the European Union (EU), South America and Asia, a global retail brand, Goodblend, and a diverse portfolio of high-quality, proprietary consumer brands, including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, Endless Summer, and Float. Parallel's business also includes Massachusetts' New England Treatment Access (NETA), a leading vertical cannabis operation with regional retail dispensaries and consumer brands; Molecular Infusions (Mi), a cannabis based biopharmaceutical company; and Nevada's The Apothecary Shoppe, a vertical cannabis dispensary. Parallel's integrated footprint includes 37 retail dispensaries across the United States (US), including 34 in Florida; almost one million total square feet of cultivation and manufacturing operations across the platform; R&D facilities in Massachusetts, Florida, Budapest, Hungary and Medellin, Colombia; and an exclusive partnership with global biotechnology company Intrexon to drive its science and technology-led innovation. Parallel follows rigorous operational and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency and efficacy of its products, and is building a business based on strong values to be the gold standard for the industry.

