Parallel Spaces Maps, LLC parkken App Puts Manhattan Street and Garage Parking in Your Android Phone!

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CAN I PARK HERE? is the simple question that New York drivers ask themselves on a daily basis, but with Manhattan's "Alternate Side Parking," "Commercial Parking," and just plain "Don't Even Think About It" parking rules the answer is never simple. This Summer it just got a little easier. Launched this month, parkken, is an Android app that answers all of those tough parking questions and tells drivers exactly where and when it is legal to park on the streets of Manhattan. Tap on its map screen, or fill in any other time and place in the CAN I PARK HERE? query box, the parkken App calculates the current or future legal parking available on that block.

Street and Garage Info CAN I PARK HERE?

The parkken app is the Android version of the already running iPhone app from Parallel Spaces Maps, LLC and is the latest step for what was once a map of street parking in Manhattan. The parkken app reads the signs and symbols of the map and translates them into plain English. It spells out if, and for how long, you can park at any address you query.

The parkken app also helps to find parking garages or lots around town. Unavoidably, there will be times when you have to park immediately or can't seem to find a space anywhere. If you do decide to park in a garage or lot, the dollar shaped button on the lower left of the screen turns ON or OFF the locations and contact information of the off-street parking facilities in your area.

The parkken app tracks your location, shows nearby garages, and can save you money by showing you currently available legal parking on the street. When you press on a location, you launch the CAN I PARK HERE? query box. You can hit "Search" or, if you prefer, fill in any other time and place and the App calculates the legal parking available on that block for that time you requested. If legal parking is not immediately available, the app responds with the earliest time free or metered parking will be allowed. CAN I PARK HERE? responses extend to include that time legal parking will no longer be allowed or if the free legal parking will change to metered parking.

If you are in need of off street parking, tap the dollar button to turn on the interactive garage and lot locations symbols. A brief tap on any dollar-bill shaped garage symbol gives that facilities address and telephone number. Future updates may also include coupons to help save on garage and lot parking expenses.

Parallel Spaces Maps, LLC began with the simple idea of a map that could display New York City's parking rules. Today that map comes of age with an app that can help New York drivers locate street and garage parking from any Apple or Android phone. Tom Hibbard, who designed the app, says "This isn't just an app for street parking and it isn't just an app for garage locations. It is an app for everybody"

So far, the app only translates street parking for noncommercial vehicles, but Parallel Spaces Maps has promised to make a commercial vehicle version if there is demand for it. Other features of the app are an address Search function, a Favorites bookmark function for neighborhoods where you go often, and a GPS locator button.

