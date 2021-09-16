Parallel Wireless Expands U.S. Headquarters and Research and Development Center to Extend 4G and 5G Open RAN Development and Testing

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN company delivering the world's leading All G, cloud-native, Open RAN solution, is expanding our Open RAN Research and Development Centers and company headquarters in the U.S. to support 4G and 5G software development and testing.

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across the globe are quickly adopting Open RAN networks to deliver cost-effective, easily scalable, wireless broadband connectivity. Parallel Wireless is at the forefront of the telecom revolution driving All G - 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, Open RAN wireless networks into the future.

Parallel Wireless was formed in 2012 and has experienced tremendous momentum and success over the last nine years. The company has had many Open RAN wireless network wins across the globe with MNOs such as Axiata Group, Millicom, Orange, Vodafone Ireland and in Africa and Asia, Inland Cellular in the U.S., and more. Parallel Wireless is also delivering the world's first Open RAN networks in emerging markets, such as with IpT in Peru.

The U.S. Research and Development Center is a best-in-class Open RAN testing facility, bringing a broad ecosystem of hardware and software suppliers together to ensure interoperability. The team is expanding this real-world testing facility that aims to bring in multiple providers to supply components for 5G radio equipment. By expanding the R&D Center in the U.S., Parallel Wireless is bringing innovation to communications networks, enabling fast, secure, and reliable connections for the future.

Opportunities include systems engineering, quality assurance, software engineering and more. Check out the Parallel Wireless career opportunities page to learn more.

Steve O'Brien, Chief People Officer at Parallel Wireless, said "Join the team of Reimaginers at Parallel Wireless, where we are developing and testing leading edge Open RAN wireless networks, enabling cost-effective broadband communications for people across the globe. At Parallel Wireless, Reimaginers have a voice, influence, tremendous career growth, learning opportunities, and they are shaping the future of telecommunications."

At Parallel Wireless, we believe that software has the power to unleash amazing opportunities for the world. We disrupt the ways wireless networks are built and operated. We are reimagining how hardware, software, and the cloud work together to change deployment economics for our customers. Our ALL G (2G 3G 4G 5G) O-RAN compliant software platform forms an open, secure, and intelligent RAN architecture to deliver wireless connectivity, so all people can be connected whenever, wherever, and however they choose. We are deploying with leading global MNOs and have been recognized with over 80 industry awards. At the core of what we do is our team of Reimaginers who value innovation, collaboration, openness, and customer success. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com . Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter .

