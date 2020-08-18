Parallel's Surterra Wellness Brand Announces Corporate Partnership with Cannabis LAB

Surterra Wellness, widely known for its line of vaporizers, tincture oils, topical patches, theragels and lotions, is Parallel's leading cannabis retail brand for patients and customers aiming to improve their well-being. The brand is now Cannabis LAB's official annual corporate sponsor after supporting the organization's conferences and initiatives in previous years. Over the next year, the two parties will work together to develop a comprehensive lineup of cannabis industry educational and professional development programming ranging from podcasts, speaker series and other initiatives that will facilitate professional development in the Florida market.

Parallel's partnership with Cannabis LAB aims to address the most pressing industry demands, including elevating consumer experiences, creating sustainable and diverse employment opportunities, and providing insightful resources to help individuals advance in their careers. In addition to educational programming, Parallel also plans to facilitate media and employment opportunities through the partnership. Cannabis LAB events are open to individuals from all experiences and backgrounds.

"Florida has one of the most vibrant cannabis markets in the country, and we are excited to build this collaboration with Cannabis LAB to provide valuable insights and development opportunities to a diverse range of industry professionals in the area," said Liz Conway, President, Florida, Parallel. "We believe it is vital to not only equip professionals with the knowledge and skills that are necessary to thrive in this competitive market but to also play a role in helping Florida residents improve their well-being. Under Surterra Wellness retail name, we continue to expand our team members, product offering and presence in Florida, and add new members to our teams, and joining forces with Cannabis LAB will help us reach people from all corners of the state and elevate the industry."

"Cannabis LAB is thrilled to collaborate with one of the largest and visible cannabis companies in Florida, and we are eager to share Parallel's wealth of industry knowledge with our business community," said Robert Friedman, Founder at Cannabis LAB. "The continued support of a world-class company like Parallel will allow Cannabis LAB to advance the organization's ongoing efforts to advocate for the cannabis industry and pave the way for mainstream business and consumer acceptance."

About Parallel

Parallel is one of the largest privately held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the world with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel owns and operates retail dispensaries in four medical and adult-use markets: Surterra Wellness in Florida and Texas; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and The Apothecary Shoppe in Nevada. The Company has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, and Float. Parallel operates approximately 50 retail stores nationwide, including cultivation and manufacturing sites across the four states. The Company conducts advanced cannabis science through Molecular Infusions (Mi), a cannabis-based biopharmaceutical company, and conducts R&D for new product development in its facilities in Texas, Massachusetts, Florida, and Budapest, Hungary. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveParallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Cannabis LAB

One of the most exciting organizations for business professionals in the cannabis industry has emerged out of South Florida. The Cannabis LAB (CLAB), which stands for Law, Accounting & Business, is a professional industry association whose mission is to educate, connect and empower business professionals looking to enter or already in the cannabis industry. The group meets several times monthly to learn about critical issues in the cannabis industry with peers from around the world. With medical marijuana in Florida and the cannabis industry exploding across the globe CLAB arrived at a time when the industry needs greater resources and talent. CLAB plans to open chapters in every major city and throughout the United States when times are better. For now, people can become members around the globe to participate digitally. If you or a colleague are interested in getting involved in the industry perhaps the best advice anyone can give you is to join an association, meet people from the industry and get educated. We invite you to join us from wherever you are.

Learn more about Cannabis LAB at https://www.joinclab.com/ or on the organization's Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn.

PARALLEL MEDIA CONTACT:

Taylor Foxman

[email protected]



CANNABIS LAB MEDIA CONTACT:

Robert Friedman

[email protected]

SOURCE Parallel

Related Links

http://www.liveParallel.com

