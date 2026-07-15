Paralympic Medalist Mohamed Lahna Completes 3,000-Mile Cycling Leg Three Days Ahead of Schedule in Historic 250 Triathlon Across America

Adaptive endurance athlete begins final 350-mile run to Venice Beach after raising more than $80,000 toward a $250,000 goal benefiting Save the Children and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralympic medalist Mohamed Lahna has reached Las Vegas after completing the 3,000-mile cycling stage of his historic 250 Triathlon Across America, arriving three days ahead of schedule in his quest to become the first athlete with a prosthesis to complete a triathlon across the United States in this format.

Mohamed Lahna finishes bike leg of triathlon

After opening the challenge with a 28.5-mile swim around Manhattan Island in June, Lahna cycled from New York City to Las Vegas through 16 states and more than 100,000 feet of elevation gain. He now begins the final 350-mile run to Venice Beach, California, with a target finish of July 29.

"I am so proud, but also so exhausted, to get to Las Vegas and finish the bike section of my 250 Triathlon Across America," said Lahna. "We are three days ahead of schedule, which will be so important going into the run and my aim of finishing in Los Angeles at Venice Beach on July 29."

The coast-to-coast challenge is raising funds for Save the Children and the Challenged Athletes Foundation, organizations that have shaped Lahna's life. He has already raised more than $80,000 toward his $250,000 goal.

"I hope finishing the bike inspires more people to get behind the challenge, donate, and support these two amazing charities," Lahna said. "They transformed not only my life, but the lives of so many others."

Despite completing no formal cycling training beforehand, Lahna averaged nearly 100 miles per day while battling extreme heat, wildfire smoke, and the physical demands of consecutive long-distance rides. He expects the transition back to running to be his toughest test yet.

Growing up in Morocco, Lahna attended elementary school supported by Save the Children. After moving to the U.S., the Challenged Athletes Foundation helped launch his adaptive sports career.

Supporters can donate and follow Lahna's journey at https://givestar.io/gs/250-triathlon-across-america.

A three-time Paralympian, Lahna won silver for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and bronze for Morocco at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. He is now pursuing his first Paralympic gold medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

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SOURCE Portfolio Sports