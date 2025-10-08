Paralyzed Pup Jack Featured in Global World Kindness Day Read-Aloud for Kids and Classrooms
News provided byColleen Yanez
Oct 08, 2025, 08:32 ET
On November 13, author Colleen Yanez invites schools and families worldwide to stream a free, interactive reading that celebrates inclusion and everyday courage.
PARKER, Colo., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adventures of Jack the Dog is going live for World Kindness Day. Author Colleen Yanez will host a free, interactive read-aloud on November 13 that will be broadcast on YouTube live for classrooms and families across time zones, complete with a downloadable teacher guide and giveaways.
"All kids deserve to see themselves for what they are–not what they're not. To quote Jack the Dog, "Everyone has something unique about them that makes them special." Given how unkind the world can be, especially when you're different, it's this underlying message that makes me so passionate about getting this book in the hands of kids everywhere," says Yanez.
About the Book
In The Adventures of Jack the Dog: Lost in the Neighborhood, a spirited pup in a wheelchair gets lost, makes a new friend, and discovers how courage and kindness bring him home.
- SEL-aligned themes: empathy, inclusion, problem-solving
- Ideal for K–3 read-alouds; free teacher guide/activity pack included
- Positive disability representation; anti-bullying conversation starters
About the Author
Colleen Yanez is a former educator and life coach whose classroom-tested stories help children practice empathy and resilience. Jack Canfield, co-creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul, praises her work for its "uplifting, classroom-ready" message.
Event at a Glance
- What: World Kindness Day Live Read-Aloud with Colleen Yanez
- When: November 13 at 10am MST (global time-zone friendly stream)
- Who: K–3 classrooms, families, libraries
- Cost: Free (registration link + teacher resources)
- Accessibility: Live captions; replay will be available on You Tube
- Register: https://www.adventuresofjackthedog.com/worldkindnessday
Give Back
A portion of November book proceeds supports The National Mill Dog Rescue and Special Olympics.
Local Appearance
Meet Colleen at Books Are Awesome (Parker, CO) on Oct. 25, 12–2 p.m.
Media Contact
Key Coaching Publicity: [email protected] • 720-334-8125
Media Kit: adventuresofjackthedog.com/press
Review Copies: email [email protected] (print or PDF)
Website: adventuresofjackthedog.com • Facebook: JACKtheDOG10
Hashtags: #WorldKindnessDay #JackTheDog #InclusiveClassrooms #ChooseKindness
The Adventures of Jack the Dog™ is a children's book that helps young readers learn empathy, courage, and inclusion through the antics of Jack, a paralyzed cocker spaniel with a genuine personality. The brand partners with schools, libraries, and nonprofits to bring kindness to life through author visits, read-alouds, and educator resources. Learn more at www.adventuresofjackthedog.com.
SOURCE Colleen Yanez
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article