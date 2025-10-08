Paralyzed Pup Jack Featured in Global World Kindness Day Read-Aloud for Kids and Classrooms

On November 13, author Colleen Yanez invites schools and families worldwide to stream a free, interactive reading that celebrates inclusion and everyday courage.

PARKER, Colo., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adventures of Jack the Dog is going live for World Kindness Day. Author Colleen Yanez will host a free, interactive read-aloud on November 13 that will be broadcast on YouTube live for classrooms and families across time zones, complete with a downloadable teacher guide and giveaways.

"All kids deserve to see themselves for what they are–not what they're not. To quote Jack the Dog, "Everyone has something unique about them that makes them special." Given how unkind the world can be, especially when you're different, it's this underlying message that makes me so passionate about getting this book in the hands of kids everywhere," says Yanez.

About the Book

In The Adventures of Jack the Dog: Lost in the Neighborhood, a spirited pup in a wheelchair gets lost, makes a new friend, and discovers how courage and kindness bring him home.

SEL-aligned themes: empathy, inclusion, problem-solving

Ideal for K–3 read-alouds; free teacher guide/activity pack included

Positive disability representation; anti-bullying conversation starters

About the Author

Colleen Yanez is a former educator and life coach whose classroom-tested stories help children practice empathy and resilience. Jack Canfield, co-creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul, praises her work for its "uplifting, classroom-ready" message.

Event at a Glance

What: World Kindness Day Live Read-Aloud with Colleen Yanez

November 13 at 10am MST (global time-zone friendly stream)

K–3 classrooms, families, libraries

Free (registration link + teacher resources)

Live captions; replay will be available on YouTube

Live captions; replay will be available on You Tube Register: https://www.adventuresofjackthedog.com/worldkindnessday

Give Back

A portion of November book proceeds supports The National Mill Dog Rescue and Special Olympics.

Local Appearance

Meet Colleen at Books Are Awesome (Parker, CO) on Oct. 25, 12–2 p.m.

Media Contact

Key Coaching Publicity: [email protected] • 720-334-8125

Media Kit: adventuresofjackthedog.com/press

Review Copies: email [email protected] (print or PDF)

Website: adventuresofjackthedog.com • Facebook: JACKtheDOG10

Hashtags: #WorldKindnessDay #JackTheDog #InclusiveClassrooms #ChooseKindness

The Adventures of Jack the Dog™ is a children's book that helps young readers learn empathy, courage, and inclusion through the antics of Jack, a paralyzed cocker spaniel with a genuine personality. The brand partners with schools, libraries, and nonprofits to bring kindness to life through author visits, read-alouds, and educator resources. Learn more at www.adventuresofjackthedog.com .

