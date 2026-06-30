Paralyzed Veterans of America and Food City Team Up with NASCAR Father-Son Duo Richard and Kyle Petty for In-Store Donation Drive

The campaign encourages Food City shoppers to donate $1, $3, or $5 at check out from July 1-28, 2026

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier nonprofit of choice for disabled Veterans, their families and caregivers – tomorrow launches its annual in-store checkout campaign with long-time partner Food City. This year features a special father-son duo, as NASCAR legend Kyle Petty joins his dad, seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty, to support the campaign. Since 2011, Food City has raised more than $4.5 million dollars, fueling PVA's mission to ensure disabled veterans receive the benefits they earned, the specialized health care they need, the meaningful careers they want, and more.

"PVA is honored to partner once again with Food City and Richard Petty and welcome Kyle Petty to our family of supporters," said U.S. Army Veteran and PVA National President Robert Thomas. "The generosity of Food City's customers and staff directly changes the lives of veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS. This annual campaign reflects the incredible impact we can have when local communities show up for our nation's heroes."

This year's in-store donation drive will run at all Food City locations from July 1-28, 2026. Customers can select $1, $3, or $5 donations, donate the amount of their choice, or round up their order total to the next dollar amount as they checkout. Customers who are shopping online can also donate.

"For more than a decade, I've had the privilege of giving back to the men and women who have served this country," said Richard Petty. "This year is even more meaningful having my son Kyle join me in support of PVA and the veterans whose lives this partnership continues to change."

Kyle Petty added, "I was blessed during my NASCAR career to drive the PVA race car, and that experience showed me firsthand the difference this organization makes in veterans' lives. Together, PVA and Food City have built something with real impact, and I am thrilled to be part of carrying that forward with my dad."

"We would like to thank our dedicated team of associates and loyal customers for making this campaign so successful year after year," said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. "Together, we have been able to provide vital support to PVA and make our communities stronger. We look forward to working alongside PVA and Richard Petty again this year and we are excited to welcome Kyle Petty to the campaign."

To learn more about the Food City/PVA partnership and this month's activation, visit foodcity.com.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Food City

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City's parent company) operates 162 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.

Contact: Kristina Packard

[email protected]

(703) 282-8121 cell

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America