Paralyzed Veterans of America Renews Leadership for Another Year

National President Robert Thomas begins a fourth consecutive term, alongside the newly re-elected Executive Committee

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America announces the re-election of U.S. Army veteran Robert Thomas to a fourth term as national president and chairman of the board. The appointment reaffirms the organization's confidence in his command and signals strong continuity in his leadership as the organization drives forward its mission. Thomas was reappointed to the organization's highest elected office by PVA's Board of Directors during the organization's 80th Annual Convention in Las Vegas, NV. Along with PVA's Executive Committee, Thomas will officially begin his new term today, July 1.

Paralyzed Veterans of America announces the re-election of U.S. Army veteran Robert Thomas to a fourth term as national president and chairman of the board. Joining President Thomas on PVA’s Executive Committee for FY2027 are eight veterans who bring a wealth of experience and dedication to their roles.

"I'm honored to have the continued trust of the Executive Committee and the opportunity to serve an organization that has meant so much to me. It's a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated and passionate leadership team," said Thomas. "Building on the experience of my previous terms, I'm focused on making this next chapter our strongest yet. I'm energized by the progress we've made and even more committed to driving meaningful change for PVA members in the years ahead."

Joining President Thomas on PVA's Executive Committee for FY2027 are eight veterans who bring a wealth of experience and dedication to their roles. Seven of which were also re-elected:

Since its founding in 1946, PVA's leadership team has worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, their families, and caregivers across the U.S. Everyone on its Executive Committee is a PVA member and was elected by fellow PVA members.

To learn more about President Thomas and PVA's executive committee visit PVA.org/Leadership.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. To learn more about PVA visit PVA.org.

Contact: Oname Thompson

[email protected]

(703) 864-5980 cell

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America