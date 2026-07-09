Paralyzed Veterans of America and Department of Veterans Affairs Celebrate 45th Anniversary of National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Motor City July 9-14

World's largest adaptive sports and rehabilitation event for U.S. veterans to include 20+ events and special appearances by Jamie Little, Scott McLaughlin, and Bonnie-Jill Laflin

DETROIT, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Department of Veterans Affairs is celebrating the 45th anniversary of the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Detroit, Michigan. The six-day event kicks off today and runs through July 14, bringing together more than 500 athletes from across the country to compete in over 20 events. In celebration of this year's milestone, the event will include special appearances by trailblazing sports broadcasters Jamie Little and Bonnie-Jill Laflin, Indycar Series driver Scott McLaughlin, as well as opportunities for families to play alongside participants.

45th Anniversary of National Veterans Wheelchair Games

"As a veteran living with paralysis for over 30 years, the National Veterans Wheelchair Games means everything – the event helps us develop and refine core wheelchair skills, build confidence, expand support systems, relearn everyday tasks, and so much more, said U.S. Army veteran and PVA National President Robert Thomas. "PVA is honored to work alongside the VA to put on the Wheelchair Games, and we are committed to improving and expanding this life-changing event for years to come."

The Department of Veterans Affairs launched the Wheelchair Games in 1981 with seven events and 77 athletes. PVA joined forces with the VA in 1985 to help expand the event's mission and reach.

"Thanks to our amazing veterans, PVA and countless dedicated VA employees, the National Veterans Wheelchair Games has become the world's largest annual wheelchair sports and rehabilitation event designed for veterans," said Doug Collins, U.S Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary. "Year in and year out the Wheelchair Games inspire us all, shining a light on the incredible determination and resilience of America's veterans."

The Wheelchair Games is open to all U.S. veterans with spinal cord injuries, amputations, MS, or other central neurological conditions who require a wheelchair. Throughout the week, these veterans will compete in a wide range of adaptive events, including basketball, softball, swimming, track and field, power soccer, and more.

PVA and VA are grateful to the generous sponsors for their support of this year's event, which include: 4imprint, American Airlines, Carvell Consulting, Deloitte, Drive Medical, Detroit People Mover, Hanger Clinic, Howard Whitmore Charitable Trust, Humana Military, Innova Disc, Leidos, L'Oreal, Medtronic, Optum Serve, Permobil, Penske Transportation Solutions, Plante Moran, Pride Mobility Product Corporation / Quantum Rehab, Promedtek, PwC, Sunrise Medical, Target, The DeGasperis Family Foundation, The First Nation Group Foundation, TriWest Healthcare Alliance, Uniti, VCS, Verizon, Waymo, and Wesley Stickel.

PVA and VA also extend their gratitude to the Detroit Sports Commission for their generous operational support of the National Veterans Wheelchair Games.

To learn more about the Wheelchair Games, get involved, sign up to be a volunteer or become a sponsor, visit WheelchairGames.org.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is a Cabinet-level executive branch department of the federal government charged with providing lifelong healthcare services to eligible military veterans at the 170 VA medical centers and outpatient clinics located throughout the country. Non-healthcare benefits include disability compensation, vocational rehabilitation, education assistance, home loans, and life insurance. The VA also provides burial and memorial benefits to eligible veterans and family members at 135 national cemeteries. The Department of Veterans Affairs runs programs benefiting veterans and members of their families. It offers education opportunities and rehabilitation services and provides compensation payments for disabilities or death related to military service, home loan guaranties, pensions, burials, and health care that includes the services of nursing homes, clinics, and medical centers.

Contact: Signi Hescock

(802) 349-3845 cell

[email protected]

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America