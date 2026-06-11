Paralyzed Veterans of America Honors Congressman Steny Hoyer with 2026 Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award During Annual Advocacy Legislation Event

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Paralyzed Veterans of America's Advocacy Legislation Seminar, PVA honored Congressman Steny Hoyer of Maryland with its prestigious 2026 Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award. The annual legislative event brought together roughly 150 PVA Chapter leaders and caregivers from across the country to receive first-class training and preparation before attending nearly 300 congressional meetings on the Hill. The presentation took place during an evening reception after a day of productive congressional visits.

Congressman Hoyer played a critical role in the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990 and the ADA Amendments Act in 2008. He also championed voting access for people with disabilities through the Help America Vote Act of 2002. Throughout his congressional career, he has consistently supported the disability community and worked to protect and strengthen the laws that ensure equal access and opportunity for all Americans.

"There is no better place or time to present the 2026 Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award than at our annual legislative event with so many PVA members in attendance," said Carl Blake, U.S. Army veteran and Chief Executive Officer of PVA. "We are proud to honor Congressman Hoyer for his leadership on the Americans with Disabilities Act and issues most important to our nation's catastrophically disabled veterans. His sustained commitment to the disability community over the course of his career reflects exactly the spirit this award was created to recognize."

First presented to Senator Bob Dole in 2015, this award was established to recognize outstanding leadership and support for PVA's legislative priorities in the areas of veterans' health care, benefits, and disability civil rights. The award honors the legacy of Gordon Mansfield, a decorated Vietnam veteran, PVA member, and tireless public servant who served as PVA's first Associate Executive Director for Government Relations, as well as Deputy Secretary and Acting Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Rep. Hoyer was present when Sen. Dole first received the award at a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"I am grateful to Paralyzed Veterans of America for this tremendous honor," said Rep. Hoyer. "Gordon Mansfield was a giant in the veterans and disability rights communities, and I am humbled to be recognized in his name. From the passage of the ADA to the work that continues today, fighting for the rights of people with disabilities has been one of the great privileges of my career."

For eight decades, PVA has been the leading advocate for veterans with catastrophic disabilities. To learn more about PVA's efforts supporting veterans with SCI/D, visit PVA.org.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Congressman Hoyer

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer has represented Maryland's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives for 45 years. As the senior-most member of the House Democratic Caucus, he has built an outstanding record of achievement and earned a reputation as an effective leader and an expert legislator. Congressman Hoyer has held various leadership positions, including Majority Leader from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023. Additionally, Congressman Hoyer serves as the Ranking Member on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government.

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SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America