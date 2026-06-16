Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement in Response to the Take Care of America's Veterans Act

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Chief Executive Officer Carl Blake today released a statement in response to last week's introduction of the Take Care of America's Veterans Act (H.R. 9237/S. 4744).

"Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) strongly supports the provisions in the "Take Care of America's Veterans Act" that would expand and improve benefits for our members – veterans with spinal cord injuries or diseases like ALS and MS – as well as their families, caregivers, and survivors. For too long, veterans with catastrophic disabilities have been marginalized as Congress has attempted to pass sweeping bills that do very little to address the unique needs of specialized populations of veterans. This legislation would make long-needed improvements to benefits for veterans in receipt of Special Monthly Compensation (SMC), veterans who receive bowel and bladder care, and veterans with ALS.

After carefully reviewing this legislation, however, we cannot support the provisions that require a reduction in earned benefits for current or future veterans in order to pay for improvements to benefits for other veterans. Unfortunately, this is the choice we are presented with in the case of this legislation.

The plan to reduce compensation benefits for veterans with service-connected sleep apnea and tinnitus originated under the previous Administration. While the current Administration has not yet followed through on that plan, Congress has recognized an opportunity to codify this reduction in benefits to generate funding, as this legislation proposes. The substantial savings generated by the proposed reduction in benefits for veterans treated for sleep apnea and tinnitus by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) should not be used to pay for a benefit program maintained in the jurisdiction of the Department of War – the Richard Star Act.

Congress has refused to properly address funding for veterans benefits and care for years. While some in Congress have alternatively suggested that veterans legislation should not be subject to "Pay-as-you-Go" (Pay Go) rules – a concept that we have supported in the past – this idea is not aligned with the political and economic realities that we face. There is no reason for us to believe that Congress will finally deliver on the idea that veterans' benefits should not be subject to Pay Go. If Congress insists on moving forward with the pay-for currently included in the "Take Care of America's Veterans Act," then that funding should only be used to enhance benefits to veterans served by the VA."

The Take Care of America's Veterans Act is a massive, 554-page legislative package that consolidates more than 60 separate veteran-focused bills.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

Contact: Oname Thompson

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SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America