Paralyzed Veterans of America Joins Forces with Accenture to Help Veterans and their Families Navigate the AI-Driven Labor Market and Stand Out

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America is working with Accenture to help veterans, their caregivers, and families navigate the AI-driven labor market and better prepare for the future of work. Together, they will help veterans build in-demand job skills and give them the competitive edge they need to stand out.

The partnership builds on PVA's Veterans Career Program — which provides free career planning and vocational counseling assistance to all veterans, transitioning service members, spouses, and caregivers — by strengthening its data, guidance, and recommendations on current AI and technology trends transforming the labor market. Drawing on its expertise in AI, workforce transformation, and reskilling, Accenture developed tailored learning pathways aligned to evolving workforce needs. Through a human-centered approach that included one-on-one interviews with veterans and their families, Accenture curated a dynamic database of courses, certifications, and career resources designed to help participants build on their strengths, develop in-demand skills, and pursue new opportunities with confidence.

"PVA is proud to partner with Accenture to help veterans and their families thrive in today's evolving workforce," said Genia Hachenberg, Director of PVA's Veterans Career Program. "By providing access to the latest labor market research and personalized skill development opportunities, we are not only helping veterans prepare for the future of work but also equipping our vocational counselors and employment analysts with the knowledge and resources they need to empower their clients."

PVA's Veterans Career Program supports approximately 250 veterans each year through a case‑management model that pairs each participant with a dedicated vocational counselor. The program offers individualized guidance, resume and interview preparation, job search support, and ongoing follow‑up to ensure long‑term career success.

"Accenture is laser-focused on helping organizations reinvent themselves in the age of AI, while also helping people adapt to the reality that AI will continue to redefine the workforce," said Chris McManus, Senior Managing Director, Executive Sponsor for Accenture's military employee resource group. "Through our work with PVA, we are proud to help veterans and their families successfully navigate these changes and contribute their unique strengths to the workforce."

To learn more about PVA's Veterans Career Program, visit PVA.org /VeteransCareerProgram.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

Contact: Signi Hescock

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(802) 349-3845 cell

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America