Parambil Launches Agentic AI Platform for Complex Litigation

Four autonomous agents move legal AI beyond chatbots to document-grounded systems of action

Parambil today announced the launch of its agentic AI platform for complex litigation. The release introduces four autonomous agents that actively investigate, draft, research, and organize cases, marking a fundamental shift in what legal AI can do.

Parambil AI Agents Are Here

Where most legal AI tools summarize documents and wait for the next prompt, Parambil's agents execute multi-step workflows, verify every conclusion against source records, and continuously update their work as new evidence arrives. Early results show accelerated timelines from intake to filing to settlement, and - critically - the surfacing of high-value insights that can be the difference between a seven-figure verdict and a fraction of that. Litigation teams report that the platform is fast to adopt, with an intuitive interface that fits naturally into how legal teams already work.

Four Agents. One System of Action.

Case Counsel The Case Agent conducts end-to-end case investigation autonomously. It searches medical records, cross-references clinical guidelines via live web search, identifies deviations from the standard of care, and flags gaps in documentation - all with full citations and without waiting for prompts. The result is analysis that rivals a paralegal or junior attorney, produced in minutes rather than hours.

Two capabilities set the Case Agent apart from any general-purpose AI tool. First, it understands the language of medical records - not just keywords, but the synonyms, euphemisms, and clinical phrasing that routinely obscure significance. When a patient describes a symptom one way and a clinician documents it another, the Case Agent recognizes the connection. It also identifies language that downplays clinical events, a pattern that is common in records and easy to miss on manual review.

Second, the Case Agent solves the missing records problem the way it actually needs to be solved: through multiple steps. A standard search can only surface what it already has. The Case Agent goes further - when it finds a reference to an event in the records, it checks whether the corresponding documentation exists, and if not, flags it for follow-up. This is categorically different from a chatbot, and it's the kind of gap that, left undetected, can quietly undermine a case's value.

Quill The Drafting Agent produces grounded first drafts of complaints, demands, interrogatories, and discovery requests directly from verified case data. It draws on the firm's own template documents alongside medical records and legal files to generate structured, citation-backed drafts that export as editable Word documents. Legal drafting that once took hours now takes minutes.

Research Through a partnership with Perplexity - secured under a BAA and data privacy agreement - Parambil's Web Search Agent delivers real-time access to clinical guidelines, standards of care, and authoritative U.S. medical literature. Every citation includes a working, verified link. Unreliable sources are automatically excluded. No Wikipedia. No broken URLs. No ambiguity about where the information came from.

Vault (Launching 2026 Q2) As cases scale to tens of thousands of documents, the File Organization Agent maintains structure automatically - grouping records by defendant, facility, phase of litigation, or any framework the attorney defines. Attorneys move faster without losing control of the record.

Built for Accuracy Where the Stakes Are Highest

Parambil is purpose-built for medical malpractice, birth injury, nursing home abuse, and mass tort litigation - practice areas where a single missed diagnosis or undocumented deviation from the standard of care can shift a case's value by millions of dollars.

Every agent in the platform is document-grounded. Insights are tied to source material. Claims are flagged when evidence is incomplete. Conclusions are re-evaluated as new records arrive. This is not probabilistic AI optimized for speed - it is litigation-grade AI built for defensible accuracy.

"Most legal AI tools stop at summarizing what's already there," said Sara Dwyer, CEO and co-founder of Parambil. "Parambil is different. We're not just a system of record - we're a system of action. Our agents actively move cases forward, grounded in the documents, with verification built in. In complex litigation, that difference is everything."

Built on the Best Available Technology

Parambil's commitment is to its customers, not to any single AI provider. The platform is built in partnership with leading AI companies - including Anthropic, OpenAI, Perplexity, and Google - with each integrated where it performs best for the specific demands of complex litigation. The result is a purpose-built system that continuously evolves as the technology does, always optimized for accuracy, speed, and defensibility in legal practice.

Expanding Access to Justice

By dramatically reducing the cost and time required to evaluate complex cases without sacrificing accuracy, Parambil is enabling firms to take on more high-value matters, advance cases earlier, and hold institutional defendants accountable more effectively.

"Our goal is to help the entire ecosystem work better," said Sara Dwyer, CEO of Parambil. "When the truth is easier to reach, the right cases get to resolution faster and for fair outcomes. That's good for firms, good for plaintiffs, and good for defendants with strong positions. The cases that should win, will - and the ones that shouldn't, won't."

About Parambil

Parambil is the high-trust case intelligence system for complex, high-stakes litigation. Built to move at the speed of its customers, Parambil ships production-ready capabilities in weeks, not quarters. Founded by Sara Dwyer (CEO), Liam Gordon (CTO), and Ralph Horwitz (CMO), Parambil serves hundreds of law firms across medical malpractice, mass torts, personal injury, and complex matters.

Learn more: www.parambil.com

Contact; Iliana Ehrlich, [email protected], (514) 791-6167

SOURCE Parambil