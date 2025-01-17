Paramedic Billing Services Launches New Website, Digital Marketing Campaign

ELMHURST, Ill., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramedic Billing Services Inc. (PBS), a leader in EMS billing, has updated its online portfolio to better serve municipal and fire districts throughout the United States. The initiative started with its updated logo on all social media and its new website at paramedicbilling.com.

For years, PBS has been recognized as the expert in paramedic billing, company officials said. Through its enhanced online presence, PBS will be regarded as second to none among EMS billing service companies.

The new website features enhanced API Features, ultra-responsive design elements, state-of-the-art Information security, and an easy-to-use Interface for its customers and clients.

The goal of the website is to promote PBS and make traversing the PBS website easier for customers and clients, officials said.

About Paramedic Billing Services: Paramedic Billing Services, Inc. (PBS) has become recognized as an industry leader in collecting EMS service payments from patients. PBS continues to be recognized by professionals for their work in EMS billing due to its proven experience, low turnover rate, respected customer service, and continued emphasis on being a family-owned business. PBS processes over 100,000 claims annually from nearly 100 municipal and fire district agencies across multiple states.

