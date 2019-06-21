Parametric Announces New Head of Responsible Investing and the Expansion of the Global Research Team

SEATTLE, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC (Parametric), an affiliate of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV), today announced three new hires: Gwen Le Berre as Head of Responsible Investing; Benjamin Davis, Ph.D., as Managing Director of Research, equity and factor strategies; and Benjamin Hood, Ph.D., as Director of Research, liquid alternatives, options and futures strategies.

Ms. Le Berre will join Parametric July 8th and be based in Seattle. She replaces Jennifer Sireklove, who, as previously announced, becomes Managing Director, Investment Strategy. Ms. Le Berre was formerly Director of Investment Stewardship at Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM), where she spearheaded proxy and corporate governance initiatives. She was previously Vice President, Corporate Governance and Responsible Investment, for BlackRock. Ms. Le Berre earned a B.S. in Economics and Computer Science from Duke University and is a member of the Council of Institutional Investors, where she served as chair of the Corporate Governance Advisory Council in 2018.

According to Ms. Sireklove, "Gwen's experience in evolving investment stewardship programs, driving responsible investment policy development and understanding how to effectively engage with directors and executives on important issues will be invaluable to Parametric and its clients."

Based in Seattle, Mr. Davis joined Parametric on June 3 from AQR Capital Management (AQR), where he was Managing Director, Firm-Wide Risk Management. At AQR, he led the research team responsible for providing quantitative risk analysis across all strategies and asset classes. Prior to AQR, he was a Quantitative Researcher at Citadel, managing quantitative portfolio construction for global equities. Mr. Davis was previously a member of the factor model research team at MSCI Barra focusing on risk methodology and portfolio analytics. He holds a Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley, and a B.A. in Mathematics from Reed College.

Based in Minneapolis, Mr. Hood joined Parametric on April 29 from AQR, where he was lead researcher on risk parity portfolio risk models. Since 2016, Mr. Hood has been an Adjunct Lecturer in the Department of Finance at Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, focused on options and derivatives. He holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a B.S. in Economics and B.A. in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota.

"We are delighted to expand our research and development capabilities with the addition of experienced investment professionals. Ben Davis is expanding our leadership in custom indexing, factor-based investing and systematic alpha strategies. His extensive knowledge of risk modeling strengthens Parametric's research team and helps us to meet client demand for differentiated research," said Paul Bouchey, Chief Investment Officer, Parametric. "Ben Hood is bringing industry leading expertise in risk forecasting and liquid alternatives to our research team and our clients."

"We are committed to providing deep and comprehensive insights to our clients as we help them build customized portfolios," added Mr. Bouchey, who on November 1, 2019 will become Global Head of Research & Development, Parametric, as previously announced.

About Parametric

Parametric uses investment science to build and manage systematic investment strategies and to implement custom portfolio solutions providing clients with targeted investment exposures with control of costs and taxes. Based on principles of intellectual rigor, ingenuity and transparency, Parametric seeks to deliver repeatable client outcomes with consistently high levels of service and maximum efficiency. As of April 30, 2019, Parametric managed $245.2 billion in assets on behalf of institutions, high-net-worth individuals and fund investors. Headquartered in Seattle, Parametric also has offices in Minneapolis, Westport, Connecticut, Boston, and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit parametricportfolio.com.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp. provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of April 30, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $469.9 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

